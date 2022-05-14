ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate National Tiara Day at ‘Tiaras and Tequila’ Fundraiser Event

By M.M. Wenck
 3 days ago
National Tiara Day (May 24) is just around the corner. It’s time to dig out all of the fancy gowns and tuxedos buried in the back of the closet for the “Tiaras and Tequila” fundraiser.

Mystic Mona, a local intuitive Tarot consultant, is set to host the fifth annual “Tiaras and Tequila” event at Sierra Gold on Tuesday, May 24 from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. This fundraiser will include a variety of festivities, including psychic readings, tequila tastings and raffle prizes. All the proceeds from the event will go to HELP of Southern Nevada —a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services, training and referrals to community resources for underserved families, homeless youth and individuals seeking self-sufficiency.

The first 50 registered guests receive a tequila cocktail and a swag bag. The contents of the swag bag will be a surprise; however, Off The Strip was told the value will exceed the price of a ticket.

Need a Tiara to Wear? No problem!

Don’t have a tiara to wear? It only costs $5 for a dainty yet dazzling tiara. For a bolder look, larger tiaras are priced at $10. Glittery tiaras for the occasion may be purchased online or at the door. Guests who opt to buy a tiara at the event or online are automatically entered for a chance to win a number or giveaways during the evening.

Photo Courtesy of HELP of Southern Nevada

Have a shot of Rocking Tequila

Golden Gaming and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequila team up to sponsor the tequila served at the gathering. Rolling Stone reports that Sammy Hagar has been in the tequila business for nearly 30 years, meaning he knows how to make a rocking liquor. A shot of tequila may be a good choice to help a guest loosen up before experiencing a psychic reading.

Get to Know Mystic Mona

Through the City of Las Vegas, Mystic Mona holds a Psychic Arts License, which is required for professional readers in the valley. According to her website , she has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel, many reality shows and several local news networks. Her specialty is in Tarot. The intuitive consultant will be offering 5 minute reading sessions at the event for $20 on a first come, first serve basis.

Photo Courtesy of HELP of Southern Nevada

One might predict that Tiaras and Tequila will be a fun-filled event that will lift the spirits of all the attendees while also helping to fund more low-income families and individuals that need support within the community.

The benefit will take place at the Sierra Gold location on 2400 N. Buffalo Dr. #125 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration for the fundraising event is $30 per person.

