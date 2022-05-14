13 commercial building permits sought April 19-21 in SE Mesa

Here is a real-life example of how Short Term Rentals ruin everything. A Scottsdale resident sent me information about a current listing on Realtor.com. The property is just under 4,000sf and just over .8 acres with six bedrooms, six baths, a four-car garage and pool. But here’s the twist: it’s not being sold as a single-family home, its being marketed on an income basis as a “turn key” Short Term Rental / Hotel property sleeping up to 50 people in a residential area. How does this play out?

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO