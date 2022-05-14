ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Investors of nearly all asset classes have observed valuations falling precipitously. The Federal Reserve sparked the selling, indicating in late 2021 that it would begin raising interest rates. For the most part, interest rates and asset valuations have an inverse relationship, and this period of rising rates has been no exception.

The fall in prices has created an opportunity for long-term investors to buy the dip. Here are three stocks you can buy and hold for at least three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvDTc_0feBlP6P00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Roblox

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a pioneer of the metaverse, catering mainly to the younger population. Revenue and user acquisition exploded at the pandemic's onset as millions of kids spent more time at home. Parents felt better if their kids played with friends virtually rather than in close proximity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAQ32_0feBlP6P00

RBLX Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts .

In addition to the Fed raising interest rates, Roblox's stock has crashed because of fears about user engagement as economies reopen. Already, it has shown signs of slowing growth, decreasing customer spending, and user losses from lucrative regions. That said, it has also shown signs of stabilizing losses . Moreover, the sell-off has the stock trading near its lowest price-to-free-cash- flow multiple.

2. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) saw its revenue fall as worldwide travel demand dramatically slowed due to the outbreak. Understandably, folks were hesitant to spend time around others. Fortunately, several effective vaccines have been developed against COVID-19, and billions of doses have been administered. That's giving folks the confidence to take those trips that they paused during the initial stages of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6cCh_0feBlP6P00

ABNB Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts .

Indeed, after falling by 30% in 2020, Airbnb's revenue bounced back by 77% in 2021. Meanwhile, overall spending on hotels and resorts is far from recovering to 2019 levels, highlighting plenty of room for Airbnb's revenue to increase. Regardless, Airbnb's stock has been caught up in the broad market sell-off and is trading near its lowest price-to-free-cash-flow ratio.

3. Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was yet another beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic. The image-based social media app thrived as people cooped up at home looked to the company's app for inspiration. At its peak, Pinterest jumped to 478 million monthly active users (MAU) in the first quarter of 2021, before economic reopening led it to lose 55 million. As of its most recent quarter, which ended in March, it had settled at 433 million MAU.

User totals are critical because the company's app is free to join and use, and it makes money by showing advertisements to users browsing its app and platform. In 2021, revenue totaled $2.6 billion, up from $756 million in 2018. Despite the impressive growth, Pinterest has room to run. Global ad spending was $763 billion in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fB1Xp_0feBlP6P00

PINS Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts .

Like the others mentioned above, Pinterest sells at nearly its lowest price-to- free-cash-flow ratio in years.

Long-term investing

The near term may remain volatile as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to bring down inflation. Further, economic reopening adds more uncertainty as consumer behavior undergoes another rapid alteration. For those reasons and plenty more, it is critical to invest long term. Giving yourself at least three years to hold an investment provides it time to weather short-term fluctuations.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Airbnb, Inc. and Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Inc., Pinterest, and Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Buy And Hold#Consumer Behavior#The Federal Reserve#Getty Images#Rblx Price#Fed#Roblox#Abnb
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Here's why Jim Cramer is warning investors to stay away from ScottsMiracle-Gro

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors to resist the urge to add ScottsMiracle-Gro to their portfolios, despite the stock's low valuation. "While Scotts Miracle-Gro might seem cheap on a price to earnings basis ... management doesn't have a handle on how bad it's going to get," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
186K+
Followers
92K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy