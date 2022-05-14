ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Ben Simmons sells Philly-area mansion to Phillies' Nick Castellanos

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
While Ben Simmons is still out $20 million in salary from the Philadelphia 76ers, his exit from Philly has resulted in at least one nice payday.

Simmons listed his home in Moorestown, New Jersey, in October of 2021 for $5 million. According to the New York Post, Simmons bought the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home in 2019 for $2.75 million.

With Simmons out of the area, a new Philly sports star is set to move in. Simmons found a buyer in new Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, who signed a 5-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies earlier this year.

The selling price dropped to $4.55 million, but that’s still a healthy profit over just a three-year period.

