Bronx, NY

NYPD Makes Arrest in NYC Triple Shooting That Killed 1, Wounded 2 Others

NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice now have a suspect in custody in last month's triple shooting in the Bronx that left a 27-year-old man dead. Authorities said Ariel Martinez, 23, is...

www.nbcnewyork.com

News 12

VIDEO: Man punches, slams victim to the ground in Inwood robbery; suspects at large

Two unidentified suspects linked to an April robbery in Inwood are being sought out by the NYPD. Police say two men, aged 35 and 40, were approached by three individuals late April at 3:05 a.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 203rd Street. One of the suspects punched the 35-year-old to the ground. The same suspect grabbed the second victim and slammed him to the ground. Angel Pimentel, 29, of the Bronx and one of the suspects connected to the robbery, showed a handgun, and he and the other wanted men allegedly took a chain, two rings, one belt, eyeglasses, $900, $420, an iPhone 13 and ID.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

5 wanted in shots fired incident in Harlem, police say

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying five suspects in connection to a shots fired incident in Harlem. Police say five people with handguns discharged multiple rounds Tuesday at 2:48 a.m. in front of 555 West 151st St. Officers report there were no injuries, but three parked...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the back of the head fleeing Bronx park: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man died after he was shot twice in the back of the head near a park by Yankee Stadium last week, authorities said Tuesday. The victim, Malik Bright, 22, was struck when gunfire erupted in Mullaly Park on East 164th Street and River Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally struck by train in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
BRONX, NY
Paterson Times

Newark man charged in Paterson shooting

A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a Sea Bright man in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Terrell Johson, 30, of Newark, has also been charged with robbery and weapons offenses. He was arrested in New York, New...
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

2 Loaded Guns Seized From 15-Year-Old at NYC School: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly caught with two loaded guns at his Queens school Wednesday, police say. Charges are pending against the boy, whose name has not been released because of his age. According to the NYPD, the boy was found with the guns at York Early College Academy, which...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Alert Center: Attorney general investigating death of suspect shot by police in the Bronx

A police shooting that ended with the death of a man in the Bronx is now under investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office. Police say plainclothed detectives were investigating a separate incident on Seneca Avenue Friday when they heard an argument taking place. Police report they heard a man say he was going to get a gun and the suspect went to his car and returned with a gun.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Who Blamed Girlfriend for Fatal DUI Crash Sentenced: Brooklyn DA

A 26-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison for causing a 2019 crash while driving under the influence and speeding that caused a motorcyclist's death, initially telling police it was his girlfriend who was driving at the time of the crash, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Christopher Diaz...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

‘Bundle of joy’: Neighbors mourn girl, 11, fatally shot in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Family and friends of 11-year-old Khyara Tay, who was fatally shot in the Bronx, gathered on Tuesday to mourn her death. “She was real outgoing, adventurous, willing to try new things, just like a bundle of joy,” a family friend said during a memorial for the girl. “Any parent would […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 11-year-old fatally shot in Morrisania in front of beauty salon

NYPD has confirmed that an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at the intersection of Fox Street and 165th Street in the Bronx. According to a press conference from NYPD, the 11-year-old was shot in the abdomen around 4:50 p.m., when officers from the 41st precinct were sent to the scene. The 11-year-old has been pronounced dead.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death Inside Brooklyn Grocery Store: Police

A man was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn grocery store Monday afternoon, police said. While inside the Navruz Supermarket on Macdonald Street in Midwood just before 2 p.m., the victim was got into an argument with another man, according to police. That other man then got a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
BROOKLYN, NY

