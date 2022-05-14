NYPD Makes Arrest in NYC Triple Shooting That Killed 1, Wounded 2 Others

Two unidentified suspects linked to an April robbery in Inwood are being sought out by the NYPD. Police say two men, aged 35 and 40, were approached by three individuals late April at 3:05 a.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 203rd Street. One of the suspects punched the 35-year-old to the ground. The same suspect grabbed the second victim and slammed him to the ground. Angel Pimentel, 29, of the Bronx and one of the suspects connected to the robbery, showed a handgun, and he and the other wanted men allegedly took a chain, two rings, one belt, eyeglasses, $900, $420, an iPhone 13 and ID.
The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying five suspects in connection to a shots fired incident in Harlem. Police say five people with handguns discharged multiple rounds Tuesday at 2:48 a.m. in front of 555 West 151st St. Officers report there were no injuries, but three parked...
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man died after he was shot twice in the back of the head near a park by Yankee Stadium last week, authorities said Tuesday. The victim, Malik Bright, 22, was struck when gunfire erupted in Mullaly Park on East 164th Street and River Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. […]
NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
Two on-duty MTA employees -- both 43-year-old subway conductors -- were attacked on the job in separate boroughs a week apart, with a rider gashing one victim in the head with a glass bottle and another randomly shoving the second to the platform. The most recent attack happened this past...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The state Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday that it is investigating two fatal police-involved shootings in the Bronx of men from Staten Island. Police say Billy Lee, 51, fired an airsoft gun at a plainclothes detective at a commercial intersection in Hunts Point...
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a Sea Bright man in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Terrell Johson, 30, of Newark, has also been charged with robbery and weapons offenses. He was arrested in New York, New...
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly caught with two loaded guns at his Queens school Wednesday, police say. Charges are pending against the boy, whose name has not been released because of his age. According to the NYPD, the boy was found with the guns at York Early College Academy, which...
A police shooting that ended with the death of a man in the Bronx is now under investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office. Police say plainclothed detectives were investigating a separate incident on Seneca Avenue Friday when they heard an argument taking place. Police report they heard a man say he was going to get a gun and the suspect went to his car and returned with a gun.
A 23-year-old Bronx man was indicted Tuesday for attempted murder in the first degree and other charges in connection to a knife attack at a public school in the Bronx last month, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office. Claudio Villar is facing a litany of charges included attempted murder...
A 26-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison for causing a 2019 crash while driving under the influence and speeding that caused a motorcyclist's death, initially telling police it was his girlfriend who was driving at the time of the crash, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Christopher Diaz...
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Family and friends of 11-year-old Khyara Tay, who was fatally shot in the Bronx, gathered on Tuesday to mourn her death. “She was real outgoing, adventurous, willing to try new things, just like a bundle of joy,” a family friend said during a memorial for the girl. “Any parent would […]
NYPD has confirmed that an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at the intersection of Fox Street and 165th Street in the Bronx. According to a press conference from NYPD, the 11-year-old was shot in the abdomen around 4:50 p.m., when officers from the 41st precinct were sent to the scene. The 11-year-old has been pronounced dead.
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit with a bottle inside a subway station in Manhattan, police said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was inside the subway station in the vicinity of 28th Street and Park Avenue when the suspect approached him and hit him in the head with a bottle at around […]
Officials in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects captured on surveillance video assaulting two victims at a restaurant. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Vivo Tapas Kitchen & Lounge, located in the 100 block of Ferry Street. According to police, one...
A man was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn grocery store Monday afternoon, police said. While inside the Navruz Supermarket on Macdonald Street in Midwood just before 2 p.m., the victim was got into an argument with another man, according to police. That other man then got a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
The Department of Correction says an inmate has died in custody at the Rose M. Singer Center in the Bronx. Mary Yehudah, 31, died Wednesday morning at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. She was in custody for a first-degree robbery charge following her arrest in the Bronx in February. The medical...
Comments / 2