In The Garden-5/14/22-Hr. 2-Tropical plants

I am just a po’ boy, though my story’s seldom told. His story is that The Whiskey Jar’s fried oysters were the favorite dish in Charlottesville of the restaurant owner’s late father, who was known to be unafraid to say what he thought. Others have called them the best fried oysters anywhere. And, they are the foundation of the area’s most crave-worthy po’ boy.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO