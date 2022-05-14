ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | FA Cup Semi-Final | Klopp Makes Five Changes

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final this afternoon and we can now bring you the confirmed starting lineups.

Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the same opponents in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Fabinho will miss the game after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa . Other than that Klopp has a full squad at his disposal to choose from.

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

