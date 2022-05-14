ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Final | Konate Gets Nod Over Matip As Klopp Makes Five Changes

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final at 4.45pm and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Klopp's team will be aiming for their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final in a dramatic penalty shootout back in February.

The Reds are also in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of May.

Details of when and how you can watch the Wembley showpiece can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes five changes to the team that beat Aston Villa 2-1 in midweek with the only enforced change as a result of Brazilian Fabinho missing out with a hamstring injury.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are recalled at the expense of Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

Skipper Jordan Henderson returns to anchor the midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah is also back in the starting XI to partner Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

