Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO