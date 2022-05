(SPRINGFIELD) The November 2022 elections in Illinois are projected to feature the highest number of contested State House races over the past 24 years. According to Illinois Policy Institute research, over the past 22 years, on average, only 64 of Illinois’ State House districts have been contested by a candidate from each major party. This year, that number is up to 82 with the June 28th primary six weeks away. The report also projects that 4.3 million Illinoisans will cast votes during this year’s elections. Early voting begins May 19th.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO