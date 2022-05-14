ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Check out Steelers DT Cam Heyward: 'Schedule Protector'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Every NFL team tries to one-up the other when it comes to how they do their schedule release. But this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers might have been the best of them all.

Pittsburgh put out the video below showcasing Cam Heyward as the “schedule protector” carrying the official Steelers schedule and stopping Steelers players and staff from leaking it early.

The highlights include Heyward going full office linebacker on an employee, throwing Najee Harris’ phone over a fence only to have himself tricked by Steelers legend Franco Harris and losing the schedule.

Najee Harris
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

