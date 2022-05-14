ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stretch of Westbound Foothill To Be Closed Through Monday Morning

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

PACOIMA (CNS) - The westbound Foothill (210) Freeway will be closed between Osborne Street in Lake View Terrace and Paxton Street in Pacoima through 5 a.m. Monday to allow Caltrans crews to perform paving work.

Residents and businesses near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with the construction work, according to Caltrans.

The closure is subject to weather conditions and could be changed, Caltrans said.

The work is part of a $135.5 million project providing new pavement for all lanes of the Foothill Freeway from Wheatland Avenue to the Golden State (5) Freeway.

Overhead signage, traffic loop detectors, center median barriers and guard rails are also being upgraded.

Los Angeles, CA
