Phyusin Myint was at ground zero of the pandemic in Oregon in 2020, Washington County, when the state reported its first known COVID-19 case had surfaced there. She was the equity officer for that county’s emergency operations center in the early months of the pandemic, a role that required outreach and forging community connections with minority groups to share information with them about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO