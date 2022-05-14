ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Something’s Fishy:’ Pittsburgh (PA) Cancels $1.8 Million Truck Order, Probe Started

firefighternation.com
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh has cancelled an order for three fire trucks that were ordered with no input from the city...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 4

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge orders hold on Pittsburgh's rental registry

A judge has ordered a stay on Pittsburgh’s rental registry, a program that was struck down in court once before. This comes as the Apartment Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh is suing the city over the measure, which was set to go into effect on May 29. City Council in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews on scene for fire in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire crews are on the scene for a fire in Carnegie. The fire is located in the 400 block of Newkirk Street. 911 said the call for the fire came in at 9:33 p.m. There are no reported...
CARNEGIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Specification#The City Fire Department#Firefighters Union
wtae.com

Crash and car fire snarls traffic on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A crash led to a car fire that shut down the westbound lanes of the Parkway East. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. Tuesday near Second Avenue. Crews spent an hour on the scene putting out that fire and clearing debris. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fred Logan: The crisis of Black Power, morality, illegal drugs and narcoviolence, Part II

The crisis of drugs and violence is a moral crisis. But Black people have never had the collective power to implement their moral indignation as public policy in the Black community. At the very least, they would have dispersed the rampant outdoor drug markets in their neighborhoods. These open markets with their turf wars, drive-by shootings, street drug robberies, and other outdoor crimes account for much of the disparity between drug related violence in Black and White communities. Thus far, the Pittsburgh police have, despite ever increasing supply-demand pressure, been able to contain much of the city’s white retail drug trade indoors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Letter to the Editor: Dr. Zama Will Block Closures of Polk Center & White Heaven If Elected

The following letter was submitted by Dr. Nche Zama. Pennsylvania Governor candidate Dr. Nche Zama issued a strong rebuke to the Wolf administration’s decision to close the Polk State Center and a similar facility in White Haven. On a recent repeat visit to Venango County, a local taxpayer encouraged Dr. Zama to visit the Polk Center. Immediately, Dr. Zama was overcome with emotion by the beauty, scale, and mission of the Polk Center, and the unexplainable decision by the Wolf administration to close the Polk Center forcibly evicting hundreds of residents and dislocating hundreds of workers. Unfortunately, these reckless, uncaring, and harsh actions are the hallmark and legacy of the Wolf/Shapiro regime, destroying historic buildings, streams, schools, and industries.
POLK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtae.com

Crash leads to power outage in Fayette County

MASONTOWN, Pa. — A crash led to a power outage in Masontown, Fayette County. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of East Church Street. West Penn Power reported nearly four dozen customers were without service, as of 3:30 a.m. Monday. Service was expected to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former State Senator and Pittsburgh City Council President Jim Ferlo dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A firebrand of a politician, Jim Ferlo has died.Ferlo was a longtime member of Pittsburgh City Council and fought passionately for the causes he believed in.One of those times was when he sat in front of a group of bulldozes when they arrived to tear down the old Syria Mosque.Ferlo served as the President of Pittsburgh City Council from 1994 to 1998 and then moved on to the State Senate in 2003, where he served until 2015."Jim was always somebody who was looking out for people he didn't feel were represented, the poor, the people on the margins of life. Jim was always looking out for those folks," said Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald."But it was from his heart though, that's what he believed. He wasn't afraid to come to Harrisburg and talk to our colleagues who were from different parts of the state and didn't understand what was taking place in urban settings like Pittsburgh," said Pa. Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Jay Costa.Governor Wolf has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Ferlo's honor.Ferlo was 70 years old and was still active in local Democratic politics.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy