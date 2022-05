There’s no zero bail for 21-year-old Schirell Denise Cummings this time after her arrest Friday for a daylight smash-and-grab from the CVS at Herndon and West avenues. Two years ago, after being arrested on suspicion of stealing about $14,000 in Nike clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Clovis, Cummings and others in an alleged theft ring mocked police and law enforcement supporters in social media posts.

