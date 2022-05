We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Here's some great news for Google Pixel 6 series users. According to a Reddit subscriber who installed the recently released Android 13 beta 2 update on his new Pixel, the update "massively" improved the under-display fingerprint scanner on his handset. Now here's the thing; this guy was not one of those who were constantly complaining about the slow biometric reader or having to try multiple times to get his fingerprint read (which often sends the device owner to the Lock Screen to sign in using a PIN).

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO