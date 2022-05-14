ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts sign S Nick Cross to rookie contract

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts signed safety Nick Cross to a four-year rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

After signing all four of their Day 3 picks to their rookie deals, the Colts added another to the mix on Friday with Cross. A third-round pick (No. 96 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts traded up for the Maryland product in order to ensure his selection.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Cross’ deal is worth $5.065 million with a signing bonus of $864,100.

While Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon are expected to start at the two safety positions, Cross will be an intriguing project for the Colts to work with during his rookie season.

His supreme athleticism may be hard to keep off the field, especially if Blackmon needs more time to rehab from Achilles reconstruction surgery.

There is a lot of upside with Cross, who doesn’t turn 21 years old until September. We’ll see how much work he gets during his rookie season, but there is a lot of optimism for the Maryland safety.

The only remaining draft picks yet to sign their rookie deals are wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

