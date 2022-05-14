ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Saban, winner of 7 National Championships, lamented the lack of 'parity' in college football to Paul Finebaum

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8YoR_0feBP0vx00

Nick Saban is no stranger to unprecedented success. Throughout his legendary career, the Crimson Tide head coach has won seven separate national titles with LSU (1) and Alabama (6). He literally has more championship rings than can fit on one hand.

Thanks to Saban’s coaching (more the recruiting, honestly), Alabama is college football’s unquestioned top powerhouse. In every sense of the term, a Football Factory — with a direct funnel of future pro stars to the NFL. It is a program with an armada of ravenous boosters that, at this point, expects a National Championship every. single. year.

If one comes at the expense of bulldozing the competition’s chances, so be it.

With all of this in mind, Saban went on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday and discussed a topic that perhaps hits a little too close to home:

College football’s parity or lack thereof. Huh, how ironic!

Really, Nick? Are we sure this is the stance that YOU, of ALL people in the college football world, should be taking?

Let’s rewind his exact quote:

“Everything in college football has always had parity,” Saban said. “You know, the same scholarships, the same academic support, the same health care … and I don’t think we have that balance right now which could affect the parity of college football.”

Oh, come on! Is any part of that even true?

Has college football — which essentially has multiple programs that are run like NFL teams from top to bottom — always had parity? Or ever?

Is it not the same teams (especially Saban’s Alabama) who dominate every last conversation about this sport?

Am I losing my mind hearing NICK SABAN — the cold-hearted architect of every SEC team’s misery — lament college football’s terrible, nonexistent competitive balance?

The answer to all these questions: No. Yes. And probably!

Yes, I agree, Nick. We’re all trying to find the guy who did this.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: How legend Deion Sanders convinced Lions EDGE James Houston to switch positions at Jackson State and make the NFL

“Getting one of your star players to believe there’s a ceiling much higher at one position than another can be hard to see.”. That’s the intro, narrated by Snoop Dogg, for the section of a documentary on Jackson State football that features Lions draft pick James Houston. The “Coach Prime” series follows Tigers head coach Deion Sanders as he traverses his first season as a college football coach.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football vs. Ohio State 2022 time, channel officially announced

Michigan football hopes to make it a winning streak against arch-rival Ohio State, after having shocked many, winning 42-27 in 2021. The Wolverines used that win to go onto Indianapolis to win the Big Ten Championship while advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinal for the first time ever. In order to have repeat success, the maize and blue will have to get a win in even more daunting circumstances — on the road in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports says Iowa Hawkeyes have the largest difference in best, worst-case scenarios in 2022

With the 2022 football season still a touch over three months away, a lot can change and likely will, but with spring ball wrapping up and heading into summer camp, there is a bit more clarity than we had even two months ago. 247Sports looked at the best and worst-case scenarios for every team in the Big Ten after the conclusion of spring festivities. The Iowa Hawkeyes are the only team in the conference to have a win-loss discrepancy equaling a five-game swing. Most of the other teams had swings in their scenarios that often equaled only two or three games...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Nick Saban
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas gets KJ Jefferson another weapon from the transfer portal

Matt Landers is an Arkansas football player. Now, anyway. The wide receiver chose the Razorbacks over Auburn and Miami when he committed out of the transfer portal over the weekend. He spent the previous season at Toledo and before that he was at Georgia. At 6-foot-5 and 201 pounds, Landers brings big-play ability to Arkansas receiving corps. He caught just 20 passes last year for the Rockets but they went for 514 yards and five touchdowns. Arkansas coach sam pittman was the offensive line coach at Georgia during Landers’ first season there. Landers was a three-star prospect out of St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2017 and is a graduate transfer to Arkansas now, meaning he is immediately eligible. Landers also became the seventh player the Razorbacks landed from the portal in the offseason. He will join fellow portal enrollee Jadon Haselwood at wide receiver.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Parity#American Football#Lsu#Football Factory#Cfb#Alabama Head
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC guard Anthony Harris takes visit

For the second-straight year, there will be some roster changes for the UNC basketball program in terms of the transfer portal. Following UNC’s run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels received good news with the return of four of their starting lineup. They also received some bad news in terms of the transfer portal. Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris were the first two players to enter the transfer portal and were followed later on by Kerwin Walton. While Garcia has found a home, it appears as if Harris is getting closer to making a decision. The guard took to social media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh stays in ACC

Former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has announced he has transferred to Georgia Tech. Phommachanh entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, 2021, after the Tigers defeated South Carolina the week prior. Phommachanh committed to Clemson in 2018 as a four-star recruit in the class of 2019. In his first two seasons with the Tigers in 2019 and 2020, he played 86 combined snaps. With Phommachanh’s departure from Clemson official, the Tigers now have Uiagalelei, five-star freshman Cade Klubnik, Billy Wiles and Hunter Helms, among others, in their quarterback room. Clemson will not wait long to see Phommachanh, however, as the Tigers will travel to Atalanta, Georgia, on Sept. 5 in week one of the 2022 season to take on Georgia Tech. Jeremiah 29:11 #ATLWASSUP? pic.twitter.com/58wGx3hfJe — Taisun Phommachanh⚡️ (@TPhommachanh_7) May 16, 2022
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Seattle Seahawks' win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds

The Seattle Seahawks begin a new era without quarterback Russell Wilson, whom they traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason after posting the first losing season since 2011 and missing the playoffs for only the second time since Wilson entered the league. What comes next in 2022 is perhaps a rebuild. Below, we look at the Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 NFL futures odds – including win total, division, conference and Super Bowl odds at Tipico Sportsbook – with best bet suggestions among our NFL picks and predictions.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 things to know on Jaguars RB Snoop Conner

The Jacksonville Jaguars took former Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner in the fifth round with the 154th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in April. He’s in line to be the third back behind incumbent starter James Robinson and Travis Etienne. It’s typically a little early for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy