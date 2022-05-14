ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mattress Mack just bet $3 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dP0Kg_0feBOknH00

It didn’t even take a full week for Mattress Mack to get the gambling itch back.

A week ago, the famous sports bettor lost $1.5 million at the Kentucky Derby by betting on Epicenter to win the big race. But a loss isn’t slowing him down. Now, he’s placed $3 million on the Houston Astros at +1000 with Caesar’s Sportsbook to win this season’s MLB World Series.

That is not a typo.

THREE. MILLION. DOLLARS.

The Astros won the 2017 World Series and currently have one of the top records in baseball (22-11). With a win this year, Mattress Mack would win $30 million — the largest win at a legal sportsbook ever.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NBA draft lottery results: Thunder land 2nd and 12th overall picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a solid night in the NBA draft lottery, and will select second and 12th in next month’s draft. The Thunder entered the 2022 NBA draft lottery with a good chance at a top-three pick. Had the lottery played out as the odds expected (meaning no team moved from its pre-lottery position), Oklahoma City would have received the No. 4 and No. 12 picks. Instead, the Thunder vaulted ahead of the Rockets, who will pick third, and the Pistons, who dropped to fifth behind Sacramento.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rock’s XFL announces 5-year TV deal with ESPN, ABC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased big announcements this week for his incarnation of the XFL, and the first one, a TV deal, has been revealed. The league has reached a five-year agreement with Disney and ESPN to broadcast XFL games. The deal covers all 43 games each season, along with “game day content, tentpole events & more.” ESPN, ABC and FX will all be involved in bringing games to fans. We're making it official! We've formed a multi-year agreement w/ @WaltDisneyCo & @ESPN, who will have exclusive broadcast rights for all 2023–2027 game day content, tentpole events & more. Each season's 43 games...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy