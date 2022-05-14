Mattress Mack just bet $3 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series

It didn’t even take a full week for Mattress Mack to get the gambling itch back.

A week ago, the famous sports bettor lost $1.5 million at the Kentucky Derby by betting on Epicenter to win the big race. But a loss isn’t slowing him down. Now, he’s placed $3 million on the Houston Astros at +1000 with Caesar’s Sportsbook to win this season’s MLB World Series.

That is not a typo.

THREE. MILLION. DOLLARS.

The Astros won the 2017 World Series and currently have one of the top records in baseball (22-11). With a win this year, Mattress Mack would win $30 million — the largest win at a legal sportsbook ever.