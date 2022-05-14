ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Klay Thompson called back to an old Jay-Z lyric on Instagram after another incredible Game 6 performance

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 3 days ago
Game 6 Klay Thompson is just incredible, man. He knows when the moment is his. It’s been this way for as long as we can remember.

It all starts with 2016 against the Thunder. Then you can go to 2019 against the Rockets. And even 2019 in the NBA Finals against the Raptors before he tore his ACL. Game 6 Klay Thompson is just a beast.

He gave us another great one on Friday when the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies. Thompson put up 30 points and hit 8 3-pointers to put the Grizz away for good. That’s a bad man.

The best part is he actually knows this, too. He’s well aware of his Game 6 lore. So much so that he evoked an old Jay-Z lyric on Instagram and included himself in picture with some legends to do it.

Remember that old lyric from [expletive] in Paris from Watch The Throne with Kanye West and Jay-Z? Hov goes:

“Psycho, I’m liable to go Michael, take your pick

Jackson, Tyson, Jordan, Game 6”

Classic bars from Kanye back when he was still good at rapping. That’s another story for another day, though.

Anyway, here were the pictures on Klay Thompson’s Instagram story after Game 6.

HE is Game 6 now. Klay Thompson himself. And, honestly given the history there, I don’t really feel like any of us are in the position to argue with him on it.

You never want to run into Game 6 Klay. Ever. The Grizzlies learned that the hard way.

