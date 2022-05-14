Ja Morant had a savage response to Johnathan Kuminga after he trolled the Grizzlies but fans thought it was uncalled for

The Grizzlies-Warriors second-round series has probably been one of the chippiest in this year’s playoffs.

You’ve had the teams sniping trash talk back and forth, weird ejections, extremely physical play and so much more. These two teams already had a budding rivalry coming into the series after the Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors from the play-in tournament last year. Plus there was the weird Andre Iguodala bee, too.

So it’s no surprise that after the series was over when the Warriors won Game 6 all of that continued.

After the game, Johnathan Kuminga tweeted “whoop that….” which is a clear nod to the Grizzlies’ “Whoop that trick” rallying cry from Hustle & Flow which is a movie Gen Z probably don’t know nothing about.

Kuminga was still out here getting spicy, though.

Ja Morant caught wind of this, though, and he absolutely was not having it. He told the kid to get his stripes up and, honestly, can’t say I blame him.

Now, had this been Klay Thompson or Steph Curry or someone of that ilk, there really wouldn’t be too much to say. But Johnathan Kuminga? Buddy, this wasn’t your best series.

Now, to be fair to Kuminga, he is going to the NBA Conference Finals in his rookie year. That’s further than Morant and crew have ever gotten even if he’s not the main catalyst for it.

Fans also seemed to think Morant was out of pocket for telling Kuminga to chill out. Because, of course, he hasn’t done too much winning himself just yet in the NBA.

This is where tweeting after a loss can kind of backfire on you. Morant isn’t wrong, really. But nobody wants to hear that coming from him after his team was eliminated.

This is good, though. The NBA needs more rivalries. And this could be a pretty good one over the next few years.

So, yeah, please. More of this.