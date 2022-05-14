ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant had a savage response to Johnathan Kuminga after he trolled the Grizzlies but fans thought it was uncalled for

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEjlr_0feBMtZ000

The Grizzlies-Warriors second-round series has probably been one of the chippiest in this year’s playoffs.

You’ve had the teams sniping trash talk back and forth, weird ejections, extremely physical play and so much more. These two teams already had a budding rivalry coming into the series after the Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors from the play-in tournament last year. Plus there was the weird Andre Iguodala bee, too.

So it’s no surprise that after the series was over when the Warriors won Game 6 all of that continued.

After the game, Johnathan Kuminga tweeted “whoop that….” which is a clear nod to the Grizzlies’ “Whoop that trick” rallying cry from Hustle & Flow which is a movie Gen Z probably don’t know nothing about.

Kuminga was still out here getting spicy, though.

Ja Morant caught wind of this, though, and he absolutely was not having it. He told the kid to get his stripes up and, honestly, can’t say I blame him.

Now, had this been Klay Thompson or Steph Curry or someone of that ilk, there really wouldn’t be too much to say. But Johnathan Kuminga? Buddy, this wasn’t your best series.

Now, to be fair to Kuminga, he is going to the NBA Conference Finals in his rookie year. That’s further than Morant and crew have ever gotten even if he’s not the main catalyst for it.

Fans also seemed to think Morant was out of pocket for telling Kuminga to chill out. Because, of course, he hasn’t done too much winning himself just yet in the NBA.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

This is where tweeting after a loss can kind of backfire on you. Morant isn’t wrong, really. But nobody wants to hear that coming from him after his team was eliminated.

This is good, though. The NBA needs more rivalries. And this could be a pretty good one over the next few years.

So, yeah, please. More of this.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Suns lost because they're still relying on a 37-year-old point guard to be their best player

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. Chris Paul is also 37 years old and just 6-feet tall in a league where the average age is about 26 and the average height is 6-6. His ability to consistently carry teams deep in to the playoffs has been incredible, but it never should have been expected. And because his younger Phoenix Suns teammates never grabbed the reins of the team after last year’s surprise finals run is why their season came to a crashing end on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC guard Anthony Harris takes visit

For the second-straight year, there will be some roster changes for the UNC basketball program in terms of the transfer portal. Following UNC’s run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels received good news with the return of four of their starting lineup. They also received some bad news in terms of the transfer portal. Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris were the first two players to enter the transfer portal and were followed later on by Kerwin Walton. While Garcia has found a home, it appears as if Harris is getting closer to making a decision. The guard took to social media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren wore a suit for the first time to the NBA Draft Lottery, and Twitter had jokes

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren, who could go No. 1 in the 2022 NBA draft, decided to dress up. It put him a little out of his comfort zone. The 20-year-old prospect has worn a lot of different basketball uniforms. Before playing for Gonzaga, he was a high school standout in Minnesota for Minnehaha Academy and dominated the AAU circuit for Grassroots Sizzle.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Andre Iguodala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown jokes about Grant Williams' record-setting Game 7 performance, says we should 'call him Grant Curry now'

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was the critical X-factor for the Celtics in the club’s series-clinching Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. His 16 3-point attempts are a record for an NBA Game 7, and his 7 made shots from deep ties a record set by a particular Golden State Warriors legend. As his teammate Jaylen Brown said, “call him Grant Curry now.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three observations from Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics opened their2022 Eastern Conference Finals series with the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Heat were looking to open the series with a victory on their home floor. The Celtics wanted to steal homecourt advantage from Miami with a Boston victory in Game 1. The Heat, however, outscored the Celtics by a game-shifting 25 points in the third quarter to take control of the affair and hand Boston a 1-0 deficit in the series.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hustle Flow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA draft order: 2022 first-round picks are set after the lottery

The ping pong balls have spoken on Tuesday night, and the Orlando Magic have the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Who could they take with that top selection? You should definitely check out Bryan Kalbrosky’s latest mock draft for our thoughts, but it could be Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero or Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Those are three big-name talents who are among the top names.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tar Heel Ademola Okulaja passes away

The UNC family received some terrible news on Tuesday when it was announced that former Tar Heels’ basketball player Ademola Okulaja has passed away. Okulaja was 46 and the cause of death was related to his battle with cancer per Inside Carolina. The forward was a four-year player at North Carolina from 1995-99 and was part of Bill Guthridge’s six starters rotation from the 1997-98 season joining Vince Carter, Shammond Williams, Ed Cota, Antawn Jamison and Makhtar N’Diaye. In his time with the Tar Heels, Okulaja reached the Final Four twice. Following his time at North Carolina, Okulaja played overseas for 10...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NBA draft lottery results: Thunder land 2nd and 12th overall picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a solid night in the NBA draft lottery, and will select second and 12th in next month’s draft. The Thunder entered the 2022 NBA draft lottery with a good chance at a top-three pick. Had the lottery played out as the odds expected (meaning no team moved from its pre-lottery position), Oklahoma City would have received the No. 4 and No. 12 picks. Instead, the Thunder vaulted ahead of the Rockets, who will pick third, and the Pistons, who dropped to fifth behind Sacramento.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Sasser among prospects invited to draft combine from elite camp

Houston junior Marcus Sasser is among the draft-eligible prospects selected to advance from the NBA G League Elite Camp to the draft combine, the league announced. Sasser, who played just 12 games after undergoing season-ending foot surgery in December, emerged as one of the standouts from the two-day event in Chicago, Illinois. He averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists on 52.6% shooting from the field.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Al Horford in protocols, OUT with Marcus Smart (foot sprain) for Game 1 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics announced some particularly brutal injury news ahead of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat kicking off on Tuesday evening. The Celtics related that not only point guard Marcus Smart would miss the first game of the series due to a foot sprain sustained in Game 7 of the team’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but also Al Horford, who is now in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Garrett joins Klutch Sports

The Cleveland Browns have high expectations after the acquisitions of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper in trades this offseason. The foundation of the team has been built over the last few years with a great offensive line and run game on the offensive side while Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward have been the keys on defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy