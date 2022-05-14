ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants reportedly sign 4 draft picks

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour of the New York Giants 11 draft picks have reportedly signed their rookie contracts. Linebacker Micah McFadden (Round 5, No. 146), defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (Round 5, No. 147), offensive lineman...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

