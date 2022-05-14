Sepulveda plans to be a ‘voice of the people’ when taking Harlingen mayoral office

Local News

HARLINGEN — After a stunning a victory over five-term Mayor Chris Boswell, Norma Sepulveda, the first woman to win the mayor’s gavel here, takes office this week as “the voice of the people.”

An attorney specializing in immigration law and criminal defense, Sepulveda, a political newcomer, won 60% of the vote in a historic election that drew one of the city’s heaviest turnouts.

For Sepulveda, voters cast a mandate for change.

“I’m grateful — now I know there’s this tremendous support,” she said. “I’m humbled. I didn’t anticipate this landslide win. Things are changing.”

Sepulveda called it a historic victory in a city where voter apathy has marred elections.

“When you’re running against a candidate that has been in municipal government for 24 years, it’s no easy feat,” she stated. “But I believe there is a movement all across the country to elect people with real-life experience to public office.”

Breaking the glass ceiling

In October, six months before the election, Sepulveda boldly announced her candidacy near the steps of City Hall.

“This election was like no other,” she stated. “From the start, I felt the city embrace me and my vision for change. Residents were empowered, energized and motivated to exercise their political power. Not only did we break records on voter turnout during early vote and Election Day, Harlingen, for the first time in our 112-year history, elected its first female mayor. It feels absolutely amazing!”

Sepulveda said her victory helps empower the city’s future.

“On May 7th, the glass ceiling was shattered,” she stated. “My hope is that little girls see me and know that with hard work and determination they too can run for office.”

Sepulveda also called it a victory for Hispanic women here.

“I am so proud to be a Latina today and every day and I’m incredibly honored to be the first Latina mayor of Harlingen. I only wish that my mom was here to witness this historic event,” she stated, referring to her mother Norma Gonzalez, who died in June 2020.

Through her campaign, her message rallied growing support.

“I ran on being a mayor for all of Harlingen, not just the select few — and that really resonated with voters,” she stated.

Setting goals

During her campaign, she vowed to “put Harlingen first.”

Now, she’s ready to work toward that goal.

“While our neighboring cities have seen a surge in growth, Harlingen has remained stagnant,” she stated. “We have a lot of work to do but I am up for the challenge. I am confident that we will be able to reclaim our status as the Capital of the Rio Grande Valley.”

Days from taking office, Sepulveda’s goals include setting “policies that will help small businesses grow and thrive” while planning to “elevate support for our police and firefighters,” she stated.

Meanwhile, she plans to “adopt an open government model centered around transparency, integrity, accountability and resident participation.”

Sepulveda described the city’s biggest problem as “lack of community engagement.”

“In an effort to move to an open government model, I plan on holding listening sessions and town halls to encourage participation from the community,” she stated.

As mayor, Sepulveda vowed to “listen” to the people as she leads the City Commission.

“I believe our commission desperately needs a unifier,” she stated. “As the leader of the governing body, I will lead by example by putting people over politics. I will work with the commission elected by the people to move Harlingen forward. On the campaign trail, I was approachable and accessible and will continue to be as mayor. I stand ready to listen to our community in order to fully understand their needs and concerns.”