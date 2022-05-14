ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup Final 2022 Coverage: Chelsea vs Liverpool

By epicskyline
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool return to Wembley for the FA Cup 2022 final where Jürgen Klopp’s Reds will take on Thomas Tuchel’s London Blues with a chance to win their second piece of silverware in the 2021-22 season...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

SB Nation

Klopp Credits Outside Consultant With Penalty Shootout Success

Liverpool’s penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in yesterday’s FA Cup Final was the second time this season the Reds overcame the Blues in spot-kicks in a cup final after a similar shootout victory in February’s League Cup Final. Across those two shootouts, Liverpool’s penalty takers scored on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Brentford: Match Preview | Toffees Need to Make Home Advantage Count

The Blues follow on from Wednesday’s tentative goalless draw at Watford with a return to Goodison Park, hosting a resurgent Brentford outfit in this afternoon’s late game. Frank Lampard will be in the enviable position of knowing how relegation rivals - Burnley and Leeds United - have fared before his side take to the pitch; if the latter lose to Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road then, given Everton’s vastly superior goal difference a draw against the Bees would effectively assure their Premier League survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ten Hag incoming in Manchester this week?

There have been some new interesting developments surrounding Manchester United’s new manager for next season, Erik Ten Hag. While he was destined to start managing the club from next season according to the official statement issued by the club stating his appointment but recent information suggests we can expect him at Manchester as early as this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-2 West Ham United

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have drawn away in London as the title chase will come to the final match. Manchester City draw after playing a real dicey and chaotic match. They deserved this perhaps the win after a missed penalty by Riyad Mharez constrained us to a draw. A pretty fair result away in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2-3 Brentford: Instant Reaction | Shafted by VAR, again

The fans were bouncing well before the game, just the raucous welcome the Everton coach got when it pulled in to Goodison Road showed that they were ready to carry their team to victory and Premier League security following Burnley’s loss and Leeds United’s draw before kickoff. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Calamitous 3-2 Loss to Brentford

Buoyed on by another amazing matchday crowd at Goodison Park, Everton came straight out of the blocks determined to take the fight to Brentford. All the momentum was with the home side and an early lead secured courtesy of the faintest of touches off Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chest. Concerns that Frank Lampard’s 3-4-3 may be a little conservative for a match that his team were aiming to take maximum points from appeared wide of the mark, so in control were they during the opening 18 minutes. Brentford were largely penned back in their own half, key playmaker Cristian Eriksen starved of the ball and any chance to control play. The Blues played with energy and penetration, creating plenty of chances and it appeared there’d be only one winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Burnley: Community Player Ratings

Well, that was stressful. Tottenham Hotspur hosted relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday morning, three days after a huge North London Derby win, in a must-win match if they wanted to keep the pressure on Arsenal for top four. They got the win, but barely. Ashley Barnes’ VAR’d handball penalty, converted by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Level in London, 2-2 vs West Ham: Reaction & Tweets

On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “It was a really good game. I think we played more than decent in the first half. Chances were so difficult to attack them. “Very pleased to come back against West Ham like we did in this stadium. The transition with Antonio is so difficult to control and in two uncertain balls, it looks like nothing is happening, they put a ball in behind, Bowen gets it really well and finished.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

May 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SPORTS
SB Nation

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal - Match Report: “Ten times better”

For the last time this season, Newcastle got St James’ Park ready to host a Premier League game before it enters hibernation for a couple of months this summer. The lads from Wor Flags did an impressive job, the crowd was absolutely stunning, Arsenal were caught by surprise, and the Magpies scored themselves a very nice bag of points on Monday Night Football.
NEWCASTLE, OK
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

Sunday could either pile on the pressure or set up Arsenal for another Champions League clinching match. While the players need to focus on their match against Newcastle on Monday, supporters around the world will have a keen interest in Tottenham’s home match against Burnley. It’s hard to expect a lot from Burnley or Norwich (Spurs’ road trip finale), but as we’ve seen so far the race for the top four has been full of heights and pitfalls for both sides.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Brentford: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Three games to go. The path to Premier League safety lies in front of them, can Everton get the job done today?. Burnley are at Tottenham for the early game on Sunday and then Leeds United at home against Brighton & Hove Albion at the regular kickoff time - at the time of publishing Everton would likely know what exactly they have to do ensure they stay in the top tier this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: How much are you looking forward to the playoff final?

If you asked me to quantify it or phrase it in a tangible manner, I wouldn’t be able to. It just feels like everything is aligning. With a manager like Alex Neil at the helm, I have great faith that he will approach the game in the best way possible, with no fear, and with one eye on a ‘horses for courses’ approach. That is something you certainly need against teams like Wycombe.
SPORTS

