Montana grizzly bear managers convene on Thursday to assess how many bears roam the Northern Rocky Mountains and how they’re affecting human neighbors. The meeting comes as governors of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all pushed for removing federal protections from grizzlies, which have been listed as a threatened species since 1975. New data from 2021 grizzly population surveys in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem will be available, along with an update on efforts to use some of those grizzlies to augment populations in other regions where genetic diversity is low.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO