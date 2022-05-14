ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs Need Marner to Have Breakout in Game 7

By The Old Prof
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s Game 7 of the first-round playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s been a long time – as Maple Leafs’ fans know – since their team has won a first-round playoff series. On the other side of...

The Hockey Writers

Wild’s 3 Most Disappointing Players of the 2022 Playoffs

The Minnesota Wild’s season ended much sooner than anyone wanted or expected after falling in Game 6 to the St. Loius Blues. A number of things went wrong for the team throughout the series. After losing Game 1, they seemed to get their act together for Games 2 and 3. However, it would be short-lived as they lost Games 4, 5, and 6. Games 1 and 6 were by far the worst performances of the series.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Makar Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favourite

No matter what you think of Darryl Sutter’s coaching philosophies, the stone-faced bench boss knows what he’s talking about when it comes to hockey. Just as many predicted, the Colorado Avalanche swept the Juuse Saros-less Nashville Predators in a ruthlessly efficient first-round performance. While the Avalanche’s top forwards all delivered, superstar defenseman Cale Makar orchestrated the four-game destruction with his surgeon-like precision from the blueline. His zone transition wizardry and offensive production were on full display, making him the early, early Conn Smythe Trophy favourite as the playoff MVP. Let’s dig into how his elevated play has the Avalanche eyeing their first berth in the Western Conference Finals since the 2002 Playoffs.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2022-23

The Pittsburgh Penguins had their season ripped out of their hands by Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers in overtime on Sunday. The team battled all season long and overcame injury after injury, displaying a ‘next man up’ mentality throughout the entire regular season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Verhaeghe Was the Panthers’ 1st Round MVP

The Florida Panthers showed why they were the Presidents’ Trophy winner by taking their first-round series against the Washington Capitals four games to two. This is Florida’s first playoff series win since June of 1996, in which they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games to claim the Eastern Conference title and move on to the Stanley Cup Final.
SUNRISE, FL
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Ricky Ray
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
William Nylander
Person
John Tavares
Person
Morgan Rielly
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Oilers Defeated the Kings in Round 1 of the Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers won Game 7 over the Los Angeles Kings at home when they posted their second shutout of the series and their MVP Connor McDavid took over. It was another full team effort after coming back from down 3-2 in the series and not letting off the pressure. It was a quick and intense start for the Oilers who deserved the result they got after their performance in the final two games of the series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Penguins, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Toronto Maple Leafs after a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning? Some insiders think there should be a change. Others aren’t so sure. Meanwhile, what comes next for the Boston Bruins after they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Patrice Bergeron staying?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Hoping to Overcome Their Historical 2nd Round Struggles

“The Second Round” is a phrase that is spoken about in hushed tones by Colorado Avalanche fans in recent years, as many Avs faithful hope to appease the hockey gods and allow for a return to playoff success they enjoyed in decades past. Colorado hasn’t advanced past the second round since the 2009-10 season, but recent history has been much more vexing.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Kraft Hockeyville Win Will Help Grow Girls’ Hockey in Sydney

Cape Breton is a small island in Nova Scotia with a huge passion for hockey. Locals describe the island the way they describe their love for community hockey: fierce, resolute, and resilient. Given these qualities, it should come as no surprise that they are the winners of Kraft Hockeyville 2022.
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Battle Hardened for Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers might be one of the most resilient teams left in this year’s NHL Playoffs. In the 2021-22 NHL season, they overcame injuries, COVID-19, a mid-season coaching change and a tsunami of negativity from critics, fans and the media just to make the playoffs. Now, they have advanced to the second round after beating the LA Kings in Game 7 of their first round Western Conference playoff series.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Early Playoff Exit Due to Sweeney’s Trade Deadline Decisions

Entering the 2022 trade deadline on March 21, there were several needs that the Boston Bruins had. General manager Don Sweeney was looking to add some combination of a left-shot defenseman, a second-line center, a top-six right-wing, and some toughness on the roster, mainly on the backend on defense. Expected...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Second Round, Perunovich, Special Teams, & More

The St. Louis Blues are preparing for their second-round matchup with the Colorado Avalanche, as it will begin with Game 1 from Ball Arena in Denver. It will take virtually everything the Blues have to beat the Avalanche, who are the juggernaut of the Western Conference. The Blues took the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kings’ Game 7 Loss to Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night, falling 2-0 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7. This ended an incredible season for the Kings where they defied expectations by making the playoffs and pushing the Oilers to Game 7. Here are three takeaways from the loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Game 7 Win Tees up 1st Battle of Alberta in 30 Years

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Markstrom’s Consistency Fuels Flames’ Fire

The Calgary Flames will be heading to Game 7 in their first-round series against the Dallas Stars, and while the Flames offense has scuffled at times, there has been one consistent bright spot for the Flames. Behind all of the high-powered offensive weapons that the Flames possess has been Jacob Markstrom.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

3 Kraken Targets with 35th-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken own four second-round picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, including the 35th overall selection. This is the same selection the Kraken had in the 2021 NHL Draft, where they selected defenceman Ryker Evans from the Regina Pats. Other players that were selected 35th overall include Jamie Langenbrunner (1993), Marc-Édouard Vlasic (2005) and Sebastian Aho (2015). Here are three prospects the Kraken should consider if they are available at that point in the draft.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Holland Must Not Overreact to Puljujarvi’s Playoff Production

Some players perform differently in the playoffs than in the regular season. It’s up to the general manager (GM) to decide how to manage these players. He can lock them up on deals or overreact; the Edmonton Oilers have done both in the past. Taking into account the past...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Deserved Better in First-Round Loss to Lightning

Another season, another heartbreaking end to the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff hopes as they were once again, defeated in Game 7 at the hands of the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. On the surface, it looks like the same old song and dance in regards to the...
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Dobson Deserves Long-Term Deal Over Bridge Contract

The New York Islanders enter a crucial offseason after missing the playoffs and already firing head coach Barry Trotz. The firing was a sign that this offseason is going to have a lot of moves and deals made for a team that still has Stanley Cup aspirations despite the disappointing 2021-22 season.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Free-Agent Defensemen Who Should Be On Maple Leafs Radar

19 years and counting as the Toronto Maple Leafs were once again unable to win a first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. While the 2021-22 team certainly felt to be their most talented group, it still wasn’t enough to get past the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Coaches and management are expected to meet for the next couple of weeks as they cement the team’s plan heading into the offseason. While money will be tight and there’s a huge priority to keep goaltender Jack Campbell in town, let’s examine a few free-agent defensemen who should be on the Maple Leafs’ radar come July 13 when free agency begins.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Joakim Kemell – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 2nd (among EUR skaters) He will undoubtedly be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, but it’s safe to say that Joakim Kemell hasn’t quite reached his ceiling just yet. The development in his game has shown inconsistencies in multiple areas from his ability to use his stick on the forecheck to his defensive zone coverage. Still, the possibility of growth makes him a coveted prospect for a number of NHL clubs picking in that eight to 12 range.
NHL

