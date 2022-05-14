ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACT II Theater presents The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Alexander City Theatre II will present this hilarious comedy at Lake Martin Amphitheater free of charge at 7:30 p.m. The script focuses...

Related
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
#Delilah#Lake Martin#Friendship#Act Ii Theater
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CORE IQ'S NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS GERI JEWELL, 'FACTS OF LIFE' AND 'DEADWOOD' STAR AND FIRST DISABLED PERSON CAST ON PRIME-TIME TV.

Geri Jewell was born into trauma. Born at three pounds, she was the smallest premature baby and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Her mother treated Geri as "as one of the bunch." LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born into Trauma: Geri Jewell is best known as Cousin...
TV & VIDEOS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

