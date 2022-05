After several months of competition, some local archery teams took one more step towards competing in the World competition. You can’t just show up for this Eastern Nationals Tournament; you must be invited and the archers from our region didn’t disappoint. Locally we had five teams to compete in the tournament: Boyd County Middle School, Raceland Elementary, Raceland Middle School, Rose Hill Middle School, and Russell High School. There were more than 11,000 archers in attendance over the three-day span and the competition was great.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO