ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Enter VisitNC sweepstakes for a chance to win free NC Airbnb trip

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — In an effort to boost rural North Carolina's economy, VisitNC and Airbnb are partnering together to highlight small-town stays. Last year, new Airbnb hosts in North Carolina earned a collective $75 million — and that's not including the added bonus that local businesses receive when people book small-town...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
kiss951.com

List: Top 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina

We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named Top 20 Best Family Vacation Spots in the U.S.

Summer is here and it’s time for a family vacation! From little ones to teenagers to adults, finding the best spot for everyone to enjoy can be tricky. Your family vacation spots need to have a little bit of everything so the whole family can enjoy it. Sometimes it is hard to determine where the next family trip should be. Do you want a big city, small city, beach, mountains, so many options!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
WBTW News13

Here are North Carolina’s most popular names in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Some of North Carolina’s most popular baby names are cementing themselves as state classics. Traditional names dominated the charts last year, according to information released Friday from the Social Security Administration. Liam, the top name for boys, belonged to 699 babies. It’s a popular nickname for William, which came in third, […]
POLITICS
Veronica Charnell Media

North Carolina Has 6.2 Billion Surplus, Will Governor Cooper Offer Stimulus Checks to North Carolinians?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation. Gas prices in North Carolina are on the rise. AAA reported North Carolina's average gas price is $4.246 compared to the National gas price average of $4.483.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes#Sustainable Living#U S Economy#Nc Airbnb#Visa
my40.tv

Efforts continue to stop illegal shipment of alcohol into North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina association is commending law enforcement for continuing to stop the illegal shipment of alcohol into the state. A press release from the NC Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association says the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has mailed several cease-and-desist letters to at least a half-dozen out-of-state retailers that have been accused of illegally shipping liquor into the state.
DRINKS
WCNC

INTERACTIVE MAP: North Carolina primary election results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the May 17 primary election. North Carolina voters will decide who will represent each party after some races resulted in confrontations over redistricting results in rural areas that have lagged behind other parts of the state in population growth. The most high-profile primary between sitting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

List: Counties In North Carolina With the Lowest Closing Cost Rates

Housing prices have truly skyrocketed over the last few years. Homebuyers are often trying to calculate all the expenses they will need to be able to afford their dream home. Saving money during the home buying process is one of the biggest things buyers look to do. But, what about some areas being naturally more expensive than others?
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina Ferry System to kick off 75th Anniversary Celebration Monday

The North Carolina Ferry System is turning 75 this year and transportation officials and local residents will kick off a season of celebration with an anniversary event at the Hatteras Ferry Terminal May 16 at 10 a.m. During the event, local officials and state transportation leaders will be speaking on...
HATTERAS, NC
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in North Carolina

Nestled on the United States’ East Coast, North Carolina is home to breathtaking natural beauty. In the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains have inspired songs about their grandeur, while in the east, you reach the coastal region with glistening pools that sparkle like pearls in the sun. Lakes and bodies of water of all kinds and sizes abound throughout the state. Because many of North Carolina’s lakes border protected territories like national forests and state parks, they have a reputation for being clean and stunning. The natural scenery around the lakes is similarly magnificent and makes for ideal vacation spots. So, whether you want to try your hand at fishing or relax on the shore, North Carolina has a lake to suit your needs. With so many lakes to choose from, the trickiest part will be deciding which one to visit first. So keep reading to get inspired for your next vacation to 10 of North Carolina’s biggest lakes!
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Despite funding, North Carolina prisons lack air conditioning

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly approved $30 million last fall to address a lack of air conditioning in the state’s prison system. Now, with summer approaching, none of the actual construction has begun. WRAL-TV reports that although most prisons have at least some air conditioning, about 15,400 beds are in unairconditioned […]
POLITICS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper announces updated online work-based learning tool for NC students

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina educators now have access to an improved online tool to help them connect students with opportunities to explore potential careers. The work-based learning tool, called “The Navigator,” brings together members of the business, education, and workforce development...
EDUCATION
FOX Carolina

You Decide: Polls open for NC Primary Election

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls opened Tuesday morning for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot for the general election later this year. When and Where to Vote. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. In voter...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
59K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy