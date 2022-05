(The Center Square) - A statewide petition drive is currently underway in North Dakota to put a measure on the ballot this November legalizing recreational cannabis. "North Dakota is likely to enact a cannabis legalization law by the end of this year," Jared Moffat, campaigns manager at the Marijuana Policy Project, told The Center Square. "Last year, the state legislature came close to passing a legalization bill, too. North Dakota's House of Representatives approved HB 1420, but it was ultimately defeated in the Senate."

