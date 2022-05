With the election filing deadline approaching, a pair of Derby residents have announced their candidacy for a local seat – as well as one entering the race for U.S. Senator. Current State Representative for District 82 Jesse Burris recently announced his intent to run for Magistrate Judge for Sedgwick County, meaning his seat serving District 82 – which encompasses the southern portion of Derby and Mulvane – will be open. Both Misti Hobbs and Leah Howell have since filed for the office as part of the upcoming August primary election.

