Chelsea vs. Liverpool, FA Cup final: Live blog; highlights

Buoyed on by another amazing matchday crowd at Goodison Park, Everton came straight out of the blocks determined to take the fight to Brentford. All the momentum was with the home side and an early lead secured courtesy of the faintest of touches off Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chest. Concerns that Frank Lampard’s 3-4-3 may be a little conservative for a match that his team were aiming to take maximum points from appeared wide of the mark, so in control were they during the opening 18 minutes. Brentford were largely penned back in their own half, key playmaker Cristian Eriksen starved of the ball and any chance to control play. The Blues played with energy and penetration, creating plenty of chances and it appeared there’d be only one winner.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO