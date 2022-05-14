ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, FA Cup final: Live blog; highlights

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the 150th FA Cup final. It’s our 16th, and the 5th in the last 6 years. It’s time to be heroes. It’s time to be the bad guys. Tuchel makes just one change from Wednesday, with Thiago Silva coming back in for Andreas Christensen. There’s no Kai Havertz in the...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley: Match thread and how to watch

Trap game - /trap ɡām/ - noun: A game played against an opponent generally deemed to be easy to defeat. As a result a person or team may not prepare as thoroughly as they would for a formidable opponent. Often this attitude and its attendant lack of preparation lead to a loss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

Sunday could either pile on the pressure or set up Arsenal for another Champions League clinching match. While the players need to focus on their match against Newcastle on Monday, supporters around the world will have a keen interest in Tottenham’s home match against Burnley. It’s hard to expect a lot from Burnley or Norwich (Spurs’ road trip finale), but as we’ve seen so far the race for the top four has been full of heights and pitfalls for both sides.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Thiago Silva
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-2 West Ham United

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have drawn away in London as the title chase will come to the final match. Manchester City draw after playing a real dicey and chaotic match. They deserved this perhaps the win after a missed penalty by Riyad Mharez constrained us to a draw. A pretty fair result away in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Credits Outside Consultant With Penalty Shootout Success

Liverpool’s penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in yesterday’s FA Cup Final was the second time this season the Reds overcame the Blues in spot-kicks in a cup final after a similar shootout victory in February’s League Cup Final. Across those two shootouts, Liverpool’s penalty takers scored on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Brentford: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Three games to go. The path to Premier League safety lies in front of them, can Everton get the job done today?. Burnley are at Tottenham for the early game on Sunday and then Leeds United at home against Brighton & Hove Albion at the regular kickoff time - at the time of publishing Everton would likely know what exactly they have to do ensure they stay in the top tier this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Calamitous 3-2 Loss to Brentford

Buoyed on by another amazing matchday crowd at Goodison Park, Everton came straight out of the blocks determined to take the fight to Brentford. All the momentum was with the home side and an early lead secured courtesy of the faintest of touches off Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chest. Concerns that Frank Lampard’s 3-4-3 may be a little conservative for a match that his team were aiming to take maximum points from appeared wide of the mark, so in control were they during the opening 18 minutes. Brentford were largely penned back in their own half, key playmaker Cristian Eriksen starved of the ball and any chance to control play. The Blues played with energy and penetration, creating plenty of chances and it appeared there’d be only one winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2-3 Brentford: Instant Reaction | Shafted by VAR, again

The fans were bouncing well before the game, just the raucous welcome the Everton coach got when it pulled in to Goodison Road showed that they were ready to carry their team to victory and Premier League security following Burnley’s loss and Leeds United’s draw before kickoff. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ten Hag incoming in Manchester this week?

There have been some new interesting developments surrounding Manchester United’s new manager for next season, Erik Ten Hag. While he was destined to start managing the club from next season according to the official statement issued by the club stating his appointment but recent information suggests we can expect him at Manchester as early as this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disastrous Brentford Defeat

Controversy rained down on Goodison Park yet again as Everton were dragged right back into the relegation battle after failing to ensure their Premier League status for next season against Brentford. With just two games remaining, Everton must win against Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace at Goodison Park to mathematically clinch survival and make sure they aren’t in need of points when they visit the Emirates on Championship Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Salah, Van Dijk Unavailable Against Southampton

Liverpool play their 37th game of the league season against Southampton on Tuesday. Like most of the previous 36 matches, this is a must-win if Liverpool can retain any hope of grabbing the quadruple. After their draw against Spurs, the odds of achieving the Premier League title have dwindled, though Manchester City dropping their own two points on Sunday has rekindled some hope.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal at Newcastle United match thread: just do it

Arsenal’s wiggle room is gone. The Gunners travel to Newcastle with a simple mission: win today, win against Everton next weekend, and qualify for the Champions League. There are other scenarios in which the club still make the CL, but all of those rely on Spurs dropping points against Norwich on the final day. Right now, Arsenal still control their own fate: two wins does the trick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 p/k) Liverpool, Player Ratings: Mendy comes up big but Chelsea fall short

This is Mendy’s highest rating and first Man of the Match since the League Cup final, which unfolded pretty much according to the same script as this FA Cup final. Mendy didn’t get a chance to make a save in the shootout then; he did in this one, and came up big against compatriot Sadio Mané to take us into sudden death. Mendy’s huge save early on was also key in Chelsea simply surviving the first 15 minutes of the game.
UEFA
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Burnley: Community Player Ratings

Well, that was stressful. Tottenham Hotspur hosted relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday morning, three days after a huge North London Derby win, in a must-win match if they wanted to keep the pressure on Arsenal for top four. They got the win, but barely. Ashley Barnes’ VAR’d handball penalty, converted by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Watford 1 - 5 Leicester City

Leicester City demolished relegated Watford by a score of 5-1 at Vicarage Road. The hosts took an early lead through a Joao Pedro goal that totally wasn’t a Timothy Castagne own-goal. James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored in quick succession to give City the lead at the half. Harvey Barnes bagged a brace after the break and Vardy added a second for himself to complete the wreckage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal - Match Report: “Ten times better”

For the last time this season, Newcastle got St James’ Park ready to host a Premier League game before it enters hibernation for a couple of months this summer. The lads from Wor Flags did an impressive job, the crowd was absolutely stunning, Arsenal were caught by surprise, and the Magpies scored themselves a very nice bag of points on Monday Night Football.
NEWCASTLE, OK

