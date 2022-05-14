Bid Notice The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Noon until 8 PM MDT on Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 223, 224, 225, 229 and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley, the Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, the southeast mountains, and Fremont, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224...225... 229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO