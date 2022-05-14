ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Village, CO

Bid Notice The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now

The Daily Planet
 3 days ago

The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now accepting bids for Mountain Village Road Improvement Chip and...

www.telluridenews.com

The Daily Planet

Dumpster discussion tabled

Norwood officials met last Wednesday for the town’s regular monthly meeting. Then, staff and trustees discussed a lengthy agenda. For the community dumpster discussion, trustees tabled the discussion as Public Works Director Randy Harris could not be present for the meeting. Town officials will discuss the dumpster issue at a later date.
NORWOOD, CO
KKTV

Evacuations issued for an area northwest of Pagosa Springs in Colorado for a wildfire

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire on the southwest side of Colorado prompted evacuations on Tuesday. The “Plumtaw Fire” was first reported at about 1 p.m. about five miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport. Just before 5 p.m. the United States Forest Service announced evacuations for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. As of 6 p.m., the fire was an estimated 323 acres based off infrared mapping.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
Mountain Village, CO
Colorado Government
The Daily Planet

Candy Meehan sworn in as new mayor

At the May meeting for the Norwood Town Board of Trustees, Candy Meehan was sworn in as the new mayor, replacing Kieffer Parrino who termed out of his seat. Town clerk Amanda Pierce officiated the swearing in, after which Parrino gave Meehan a parting embrace, before passing her the gavel.
NORWOOD, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado ethics commission authorizes subpoena power for Tina Peters complaint, approves third complaint

The state's Independent Ethics Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to grant subpoena power to Commissioner Sarah Mercer, the hearing officer in one of three ethics complaints filed against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. The commission also accepted as non-frivolous a third ethics complaint filed against Peters. The IEC's executive...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Seal
1230 ESPN

What’s So Special About Colorado’s Palisade Peaches?

Colorado's Palisade peaches are insanely popular and the simple reason for that is because they are so sweet, juicy, and delicious. Grocery stores across Colorado stock up on the famous Palisade peaches every summer, while western Colorado residents are constantly stopping at roadside stands, and folks who don't live in Colorado, have this delicious fruit shipped right to their front door. Palisade peaches must be good - and western Colorado is might proud of this homegrown delicacy.
PALISADE, CO
The Daily Planet

Weekly Planet Picks

1) Chef Lucas Price offers a class in Cooking Jackfruit Vegan Tamales Wednesday in the Ah Haa School’s sleek new culinary setting. The class is from 12-1:30 p.m. 2) The Telluride Rotary Club meets Wednesday at the Elks Club for networking and fellowship from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and guests are welcome (email telluriderotary@gmail.comif you’d like to attend).
TELLURIDE, CO
nbc11news.com

No, the fire on the Uncompahgre Plateau is not a wildfire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests conducted a prescribed burn on Simms Mesa on Monday morning. The burn is planned and contained, with no current danger present. The burn is intended to increase the resiliency of the local Ponderosa Pine stands, as well...
MESA, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Noon until 8 PM MDT on Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 223, 224, 225, 229 and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley, the Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, the southeast mountains, and Fremont, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224...225... 229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
#Tmv#Rfp#The Tmv Public Works Dept
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
kdnk.org

Boebert supporters threaten restaurants for hosting campaign stops by Democratic candidate

Adam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in the November election. Over the weekend he kicked off his Beat Boebert BBQ Tour with stops at nearly a dozen restaurants from Pueblo to Grand Junction. Unfortunately, tensions arose at a variety of stops with a law enforcement response necessary in Trinidad and visits in Pueblo, Montrose, and Grand Junction were moved after restaurants allegedly received threats from Boebert supporters. Sarah Shook is campaign manager for candidate Adam Frisch.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Clifton man killed by falling tree identified

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed last week by a falling tree as, an 85-year-old man from Clifton, Colorado. The family has requested that his name not be released. He was killed last Wednesday, and the cause of death has been ruled as multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.
CLIFTON, CO
CBS Denver

DNA Testing Identifies Remains Found In Colorado In 1994 As Susan Hoppes

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman whose remains were found in the Colorado high country has been known simply as “Windy Point Jane Doe” for almost 30 years. Now she has a name. Susan Hoppes. A photo of Susan Hoppes provided to authorities when she was reported missing in 1993. (credit: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office) Forensic analysts with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were recently able to match Hoppes’s DNA and dental records to those provided by family members when she disappeared, according to a press release written by Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard. Hoppes was reported missing August 9, 1993, from Pierce...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Bob Dylan announces 4 Colorado concerts

DENVER — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Bob Dylan announced Monday morning a new slate of concert dates on his latest North American tour. The tour includes four concerts in Colorado over the Independence Day holiday weekend. The "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" will stop in Grand Junction, Dillon and Denver.
DENVER, CO

