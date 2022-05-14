ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Telluride Fire Protection District The Telluride Fire Protection District will

The Daily Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Telluride Fire Protection District will hold monthly meeting of...

www.telluridenews.com

The Daily Planet

Dumpster discussion tabled

Norwood officials met last Wednesday for the town’s regular monthly meeting. Then, staff and trustees discussed a lengthy agenda. For the community dumpster discussion, trustees tabled the discussion as Public Works Director Randy Harris could not be present for the meeting. Town officials will discuss the dumpster issue at a later date.
NORWOOD, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado ethics commission authorizes subpoena power for Tina Peters complaint, approves third complaint

The state's Independent Ethics Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to grant subpoena power to Commissioner Sarah Mercer, the hearing officer in one of three ethics complaints filed against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. The commission also accepted as non-frivolous a third ethics complaint filed against Peters. The IEC's executive...
COLORADO STATE
City
Mountain Village, CO
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Telluride, CO
Government
The Daily Planet

Pinion Park development underway

Pinion Park, the new affordable housing development in Norwood, is well underway and on schedule for new homeowners, who are yet to be determined, to move in this September. Due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, construction experts note that 2022 may be the most difficult year to build ever. The successful progress of the new Norwood neighborhood construction is due to using local firms that include Stryker Construction, of Montrose, and Fading West Development, of Buena Vista. Stryker is the general contractor, and Fading West is building the modular factory-built homes.
NORWOOD, CO
nbc11news.com

No, the fire on the Uncompahgre Plateau is not a wildfire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests conducted a prescribed burn on Simms Mesa on Monday morning. The burn is planned and contained, with no current danger present. The burn is intended to increase the resiliency of the local Ponderosa Pine stands, as well...
MESA, CO
The Daily Planet

Candy Meehan sworn in as new mayor

At the May meeting for the Norwood Town Board of Trustees, Candy Meehan was sworn in as the new mayor, replacing Kieffer Parrino who termed out of his seat. Town clerk Amanda Pierce officiated the swearing in, after which Parrino gave Meehan a parting embrace, before passing her the gavel.
NORWOOD, CO
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Clifton man killed by falling tree identified

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed last week by a falling tree as, an 85-year-old man from Clifton, Colorado. The family has requested that his name not be released. He was killed last Wednesday, and the cause of death has been ruled as multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.
CLIFTON, CO
kdnk.org

Boebert supporters threaten restaurants for hosting campaign stops by Democratic candidate

Adam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in the November election. Over the weekend he kicked off his Beat Boebert BBQ Tour with stops at nearly a dozen restaurants from Pueblo to Grand Junction. Unfortunately, tensions arose at a variety of stops with a law enforcement response necessary in Trinidad and visits in Pueblo, Montrose, and Grand Junction were moved after restaurants allegedly received threats from Boebert supporters. Sarah Shook is campaign manager for candidate Adam Frisch.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

