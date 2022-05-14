Telluride Fire Protection District The Telluride Fire Protection District will

Pinion Park, the new affordable housing development in Norwood, is well underway and on schedule for new homeowners, who are yet to be determined, to move in this September. Due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, construction experts note that 2022 may be the most difficult year to build ever. The successful progress of the new Norwood neighborhood construction is due to using local firms that include Stryker Construction, of Montrose, and Fading West Development, of Buena Vista. Stryker is the general contractor, and Fading West is building the modular factory-built homes.

