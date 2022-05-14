ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailea, HI

“Maui Under the Stars” honors 40 years of Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicians, acrobats, and chefs come together with the community for “Maui Under the Stars,” on Saturday, May 28 to honor Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi. The evening fundraising event of cocktails, dinner and dancing at Gannon’s in Wailea, celebrates Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi’s 40th anniversary of granting wishes for children in the Hawaiian...

#Acrobats#Make A Wish#Dessert#Aloha Ladies#Maui Dj Services#Community#Ahi#Mochiko Chicken Skewer#Deviled Eggs#Crispy Maui Onion Strings#Cherry Tomatoes#Petite Beef Filet#Dij
mauinow.com

Comments now accepted on latest listing of federal transportation projects for Maui

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is now accepting public comments on its Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program Revision #5. Revision #5 includes the following draft amendments:. Traffic Signal Modernization – defer work on Maui to address older, higher priority signals on O‘ahu first. Shoreline Protection and...
WAILUKU, HI

