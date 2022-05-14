Lenovo Slim 7 & Slim 7i laptops feature up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU

Keep on top of clutter in your workspace with the NOOE Config 01 Desk Set. Available to buy in a collection or individually, this range includes a phone and laptop stand, cable manager, desk rug, and desk organizer. The Hands-On Mobile Stand raises your phone’s screen level to an ideal angle for video calls. Furthermore, keep your pens, earbuds, smartwatch, and more tidily on display with the Exhibit Desk Organizer. Additionally, the Anywhere Laptop Stand offers a versatile ergonomic platform for your device. Meanwhile, navigate cable mess with the Wire Governor. Using soft vegan suede, the Suede Desk Rug combines comfort with a sense of luxury to cushion your phone and more. Designed in Copenhagen, these desk organizer accessories won a Red Dot Design in 2022 and balance modern and vintage aesthetics. Finally, sustainable materials like solid walnut, aluminum, eco-suede, and canvas cushion and protect all of your gadgets.
