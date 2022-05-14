Lenovo Slim 7 & Slim 7i laptops feature up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU

Accessing the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD is super convenient because it doesn’t require a password. Focusing on accessibility and security, it needs your phone to unlock it, so you can simply and quickly view content with the tap of a button. Moreover, this SanDisk SSD prides itself on easy access for seamless and secure collaboration. You can even authorize someone at a different location to use it. Best of all, quickly view confidential files on this device by pre-authorizing your phone or computer. With the Auto Lock feature, it automatically detects an authorized device. Furthermore, this gadget is available with a capacity of 1 TB, 2 TB, or 4 TB. So you’ll never have to worry about storage issues for your work again. Finally, it offers up to 3-meter drop protection, 1,000-pound crush resistance, and an IP67 water rating.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO