ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Lenovo Slim 7 & Slim 7i laptops feature up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Receive all the performance you need when working from home or in the office with the Lenovo Slim 7 & Slim 7i laptops. Sporting an aluminum design, they’re...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC has an easily adjustable ergonomic screen hinge

Enjoy a hybrid lifestyle in the office or at home with the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC. Designed with an ergonomic hinge, it offers endless adaptability and collaboration across multiple devices. Moreover, the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 has a narrow-bezel display and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. All the while, it effortlessly rotates 90° as well as lifts up and tilts to showcase various viewing angles. Simply push the flexible hinge design with your finger to maneuver the screen. Furthermore, this 4K 27″ desktop PC utilizes the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics. So it has all the power you need for demanding work tasks. Or use it for leisure thanks to the dual JBL 5W speakers that minimize distortion. Finally, wirelessly share content from your smartphone to this PC with ease to watch videos, scroll through photos, and more.
YOGA
Gadget Flow

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio

What gamer doesn’t love Razer? What consumer of entertainment doesn’t appreciate a good soundbar? Well, now these two entities have joined together to deliver us an exciting new audio experience. What might that be, you ask? None other than the Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar. Yup, that’s certainly a mouthful, but it’s here to give you an earful–in the best possible way. Let’s check out what it has to offer both gamers and entertainment lovers together.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD unlocks using your phone, not a password

Accessing the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD is super convenient because it doesn’t require a password. Focusing on accessibility and security, it needs your phone to unlock it, so you can simply and quickly view content with the tap of a button. Moreover, this SanDisk SSD prides itself on easy access for seamless and secure collaboration. You can even authorize someone at a different location to use it. Best of all, quickly view confidential files on this device by pre-authorizing your phone or computer. With the Auto Lock feature, it automatically detects an authorized device. Furthermore, this gadget is available with a capacity of 1 TB, 2 TB, or 4 TB. So you’ll never have to worry about storage issues for your work again. Finally, it offers up to 3-meter drop protection, 1,000-pound crush resistance, and an IP67 water rating.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker has an IPX2 rating and multiroom compatibility

Listen to music outdoors with the Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker. It features an IPX2 rating and multiroom and multi-person usage for group play. So it can withstand light rain and water. This water-resistant speaker is also easy to use, as it features Click and Hold presets to save your favorite playlists, radio stations, and more. Furthermore, the Audio Pro A15, which is available in 2 colors, features one 4.5″ woofer. And it includes a 1″ textile dome to present loud audio. Additionally, this speaker also offers a portable design. This makes it ideal for taking the go and for keeping on display in your home. Overall, this waterproof speaker is the perfect companion for outdoor pool parties and keeping in the bathroom.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Laptop#Nvidia Geforce#Gen Intel Core#Dolby Vision#K Ips#Smart Performance
Gadget Flow

Govee DreamView G1 Pro brings color to your gaming station with smart dynamic lighting

You’ve spent days or maybe even weeks setting up the perfect gaming studio, yet something is missing. That’s when it dawns on you that despite the vast array of technology you’re assembling, things are looking kinda bland. Well, Govee has an answer to this problem. You can enhance your setup aesthetic using the Govee DreamView G1 Pro dynamic gaming lighting kit. Are you ready to add some color to your space? Let’s feast our eyes on it together.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Flip Card Fold snaps close with a push button and includes 2 credit card slots

Conveniently and safely transport your everyday credit cards with the hardgraft Flip Card Fold. From the outside, it exudes a simple leather design. But, once unfolded, you’ll find a surprising combination of materials that promote durability. Moreover, with a compact form of 4.3″ by 3″, it’s perfect to take on the go and is pocket friendly without the bulk. This hardgraft leather wallet also includes 2 compartments for folded notes and 2 dedicated credit card slots. And the credit card slots are a vivid black to help you organize your money. This way, you’ll never have to fumble around at the checkout again. Finally, the combination of vegetable-tanned leather and microsuede provides excellent durability and style. In fact, the leather material ages beautifully over time.
GOOGLE
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet has a discreet design and includes compartments

Transport your money and cards with ease when you have the hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet. Sporting a convenient size of 3″ by 4.5″, it’s the perfect size to fit in your bag or pocket without any bulk. All the while, it provides plenty of room for cards and notes. In fact, it includes 2 compartments for folded notes or credit cards and 2 card slots in black leather. This hardgraft leather wallet also looks stylish, so you’ll take it around with you with pride. In fact, the microsuede material works in harmony with the black leather. Overall, made in Italy, it makes a perfect everyday carry, so you’ll never have to search around for your cards and notes again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Nixon Siren stainless steel watch provides basic tide functionality and includes a timer

Always know when to hit the beach when you have the Nixon Siren stainless steel watch. Providing basic tide information, you’ll have access to data anywhere, anytime before heading for open water. This stainless steel watch also boasts a 100-meter water-resistant rating, providing you with peace of mind. So you won’t need to remove it when swimming. Moreover, the Nixon Siren lets you toggle between tide information and viewing the date in a second. It also features a chronograph and a countdown timer. Furthermore, this stunning watch, which is available in 10 colors, has a custom digital module movement. In addition, the stainless steel caseback and gasket pushers provide excellent durability. Overall, it’s built for comfort, function, and style for all wearers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
Gadget Flow

Harber London Leather Backpack protects your gadgets and has a 12-liter capacity

Carry your essentials in style and securely with the Harber London Leather Backpack. This premium leather bag includes modular front inserts that never fall accidentally and remain securely fastened. Suitable for 13″, 14″, 15″, and 16″ laptops, it’s perfect for commuters while protecting your gadget on the go. In fact, the soft microfiber lining minimizes damage. Furthermore, this stunning leather backpack includes a built-in tablet pocket inside that fits the iPad Pro 12.9″ with its keyboard attached. This bag includes various components to keep your belongings organized in 1 place. And, with a 12-liter capacity, it’s not short on room. Finally, it includes a water bottle pocket on the inside. Overall, it’s available in 3 colors: tan, black, and deep brown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case is 100% biodegradable and lightweight

Protect and carry your earbuds with ease when you have the Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case. It’s 100% biodegradable in a compostable environment for a plant-based purchase. Moreover, this lightweight and eco-friendly AirPods case utilizes a smooth and lightweight material that’s comfortable to hold. This is great for life on the go and to prevent any bulk in your bag or pockets. Above all, it provides 360-degree protection against drops, scratches, and bumps. Furthermore, it doesn’t restrict charging your buds, as you can easily reach the lightning access port. For an added bonus, you can conveniently attach this case to your keys or bag with the biodegradable cotton lanyard. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors: Charcoal, Dusty Pink, and Mystic Blue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022

These days almost everyone needs to own a personal computer. If you do own a computer, it surely needs a monitor to display its content. It’s fair to point out that some computers and monitors come neatly manufactured as a single, clean, all-in-one device. More often than not, however, you’ll need a separate display. If you haven’t shopped for a monitor anytime recently, or if it’s your first time doing so, maybe you’re unsure how to select one.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Neckphone TRi headphones, neckspeaker & wireless speaker uses open directional sound tech

Prepare yourself for a new type of listening experience with the Neckphone TRi headphones, neckspeaker & wireless speaker. Using open directional noninvasive sound (ODNIS) technology, this premium product lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others. You can enjoy high-quality sound and stay apprised of your surroundings. And, to share your calls with coworkers, simply use the Neckphone TRi speaker mode. Totally reinventing sound devices, it merges 3 gadgets into 1, helping reduce your environmental impact. Furthermore, its environmental noise cancelation tunes out cars on the road, construction noises, and more that might disturb you. Crafted with 30+ exclusive technology patents and created by industry experts, this award-winning device has 4 high-performance speakers to cover all frequency ranges. Moreover, it has an enhanced Adapt2Audio system, digital ANC, 6 built-in microphones, and a Qualcomm QCC 5124 chipset. Finally, the app offers hyper-personalization to adapt the sound to your ears.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bower Studios Pivot Fountain Limited Edition boasts a gentle stream of water from the top

Add a nature-inspired accessory to your home or office building with the Bower Studios Pivot Fountain Limited Edition. Restricted to only 8 pieces, this product has a midsection that appears like it’s rotating out to reveal the core’s coral lining. Then, a flat, gentle stream of water flows from the top and trickles down each section. Best of all, the water continually flows through in a continuous form. Moreover, this luxury home feature consists of white and coral powder-coated aluminum for excellent durability. Not to mention that the combination of these materials also accentuates the overall beauty for a jaw-dropping spectacle. Made in NYC and measuring 41″ by 24″ by 72″, it makes the perfect showstopper in your home or lobby.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver has a ProLift trimmer to cut both long and short hair

Cut both long and short hair with the Braun Series 9 Pro efficient electric shaver. Featuring a unique ProLift trimmer and a 5-in-1 SmartCare Center, this men’s gadget is ideal for a 1-, 3-, or 7-day shave. Moreover, this efficient electric shaver uses Sonic technology to shave up to 10% faster than the Series 9 without sacrificing comfort. The Braun Series 9 Pro gently lifts hair follicles. And it cuts even the toughest hairs while remaining gentle on your skin. Furthermore, it provides a close, even finish on your beard, as the foils cut the hair below 0.05 mm. All the while, the AutoSense technology adjusts the power to suit your beard’s density. Overall, experience a close, gentle shave with all the power you need for various hair thicknesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

NOOE Config 01 Desk Set includes a phone and laptop stand, cable manager, and more

Keep on top of clutter in your workspace with the NOOE Config 01 Desk Set. Available to buy in a collection or individually, this range includes a phone and laptop stand, cable manager, desk rug, and desk organizer. The Hands-On Mobile Stand raises your phone’s screen level to an ideal angle for video calls. Furthermore, keep your pens, earbuds, smartwatch, and more tidily on display with the Exhibit Desk Organizer. Additionally, the Anywhere Laptop Stand offers a versatile ergonomic platform for your device. Meanwhile, navigate cable mess with the Wire Governor. Using soft vegan suede, the Suede Desk Rug combines comfort with a sense of luxury to cushion your phone and more. Designed in Copenhagen, these desk organizer accessories won a Red Dot Design in 2022 and balance modern and vintage aesthetics. Finally, sustainable materials like solid walnut, aluminum, eco-suede, and canvas cushion and protect all of your gadgets.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation day. To help, we scoured our favorite products to find the best tech gifts for new grads in 2022.
MUSIC
Gadget Flow

DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone weighs less than 249g and has tri-directional obstacle sensing

Look at the world a little closer with the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone. Weighing under 249g, it’s super lightweight and portable and, best of all, doesn’t require registration in most countries. Plus, its foldable design enables you to take it virtually everywhere with ease. Moreover, this DJI lightweight camera drone includes forward, backward, and downward vision sensors and can avoid obstacles in complicated environments. This portable camera drone also records at up to 4K or 60 fps. And the 1/1.3″ sensor features dual-native ISO. Furthermore, it boasts an array of intelligent features to perfect your outcomes. In particular, tools like FocusTrack, MasterShots, and Timelapse take your shoots to new heights. Finally, enjoy an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes and up to 25 km flight distance to cover your aerial photography needs.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Trexo Slider compact camera slider has a high-performance 3-axis system & pan/tilt module

Get the perfect shot anywhere, anytime with Trexo Slider compact camera slider. Boasting a 3-axis motion control system, this robust gadget lets you create multipoint timelines. Moreover, it also has a pan-and-tilt module that you can connect instantly with the Trexo Motion app. Ideal for video content creators, it has a beltless mechanism with 50-micron sensitivity. So you don’t have to deal with vibrations, jumps, or other annoying effects. Providing super-smooth shots, it offers horizontal, vertical, and incline operations with up to 6 hours of battery life. Moreover, Trexo Slider fits in nearly any bag or backpack so you have it wherever you want to go. In fact, it also works without a phone—simply program it via the display and buttons and move it by hand. Furthermore, it always syncs with the mobile app, letting you save, share, and play your favorite programmed movements whenever you want.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable gives you mind control over your devices

Get that Jedi-level mind control you’ve always wanted by using the MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable. Training your mental focus and meditation, it actually allows you to power, move, and control your devices—with your mind. It connects to an EEG brainwave headset that sends your information to the device, which has other gadgets plugged into it. Then, those gadgets react to your brainwaves and move in response to your intentions. You can adjust the levels to make it more difficult for the gadgets to respond, making it a true brain-training tool. Letting anyone build their own mind-controlled gadgets at home, this device also lets you convert any existing gadget in minutes. Moreover, it brings neurofeedback into the physical world so you can improve your mental fitness and concentration. Overall, this powerful and versatile brain technology makes you feel like you have superpowers.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy