Next Weather: Breezy, Cooler Saturday After Days Of Severe Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A breezy Saturday with low humidity is ushering in the spring-like weekend we’ve all been waiting for.

Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid-70s, which is above average for this time of year but still cooler than the last few days. Communities to the southeast will have highs in the 80s.

There are some patchy showers in the northern part of the state, and another round will make its way from west to east in the morning hours. However, it won’t be a heavy downpour like the last few days.

Winds will pick up throughout the day, especially in the areas that will see showers on Saturday morning.

Then on Sunday, some areas in Minnesota will see short bursts of showers, though models remain inconsistent. In the evening, a total lunar eclipse should be visible region-wide.

Overall in the next few days temperatures will drop back into the 60s, and there’s a chance for some rain on Tuesday.

The calm stretch comes after Minnesota and western Wisconsin saw over 200 severe weather warnings in the past week. Two people died in weather-related incidents due to this week’s storms: Martha Rodriguez, 30, died while reportedly storm-chasing in southern Minnesota on Wednesday. Then on Thursday evening, a 62-year-old volunteer firefighter died when a grain bin collapsed on a vehicle in Blomkest.