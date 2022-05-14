ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Next Weather: Breezy, Cooler Saturday After Days Of Severe Weather

By Mike Augustyniak
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A breezy Saturday with low humidity is ushering in the spring-like weekend we’ve all been waiting for.

Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid-70s, which is above average for this time of year but still cooler than the last few days. Communities to the southeast will have highs in the 80s.

There are some patchy showers in the northern part of the state, and another round will make its way from west to east in the morning hours. However, it won’t be a heavy downpour like the last few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z12cD_0feB1NKK00

Credit: CBS

Winds will pick up throughout the day, especially in the areas that will see showers on Saturday morning.

Then on Sunday, some areas in Minnesota will see short bursts of showers, though models remain inconsistent. In the evening, a total lunar eclipse should be visible region-wide.

Overall in the next few days temperatures will drop back into the 60s, and there’s a chance for some rain on Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

The calm stretch comes after Minnesota and western Wisconsin saw over 200 severe weather warnings in the past week. Two people died in weather-related incidents due to this week’s storms: Martha Rodriguez, 30, died while reportedly storm-chasing in southern Minnesota on Wednesday. Then on Thursday evening, a 62-year-old volunteer firefighter died when a grain bin collapsed on a vehicle in Blomkest.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Warm And Windy Monday, With Increased Fire Danger

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll kick off the work week with another warm and breezy day. Monday will be a lot like Sunday, although it will be a bit cooler in northern Minnesota. The high will reach 72 in the Twin Cities, while it will be in the high 50s up north. Expect plenty of sunshine, too. There will also be increased fire danger due to the winds. (credit: CBS) Tuesday looks even cooler, reaching 64 in the metro, and there’s a chance for widespread rain showers in the afternoon and evening, especially south of Interstate 94. Temperatures jump back slightly above average for the rest of the week. Thunderstorms are possible later in the week, with Thursday possibly having some severe potential. The weekend looks much cooler, but dry.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

April Cold, May Storms Set Farmers In Western Minnesota Back Weeks

LOWRY, Minn. (WCCO) — April cold and snow gave way to May storms and showers for many farmers across the state. That’s made for a difficult planting season. Days after last weeks’ storms rolled through, many are still dealing with building damages along with wet fields. Last Thursday, near the town of Lowry In Pope County, winds were so strong that a pole barn that’s stood on Kenny Armstrong’s property for years, was destroyed in a matter of seconds. “It just picked it up. Both sidewalls and the roof and you saw it go flying and it exploded in the air,” Armstrong...
LOWRY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: More Than 200 Tornado, T-Storm Warnings Issued In Minnesota Over Last 4 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The stretch of damaging, back-to-back severe storms Minnesota experienced this week is something the state hasn’t seen before, at least according to weather records. WCCO-TV Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that in the last week, between Monday and Thursday, there have been more than 200 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The last week of severe weather in #MNwx & #WIwx has been remarkable for this time of year. In 3 #NextWeatherAlert Days, @WCCO has delivered over 200 severe t-storm & tornado warnings (with huge kudos to our @NWS partners). Here's what that...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: How Do Trees Know When To Bloom?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — In a matter of days, we’ve gone from a cold spring to one that’s bursting with warmth and color. That had us wondering: How do trees know when to bloom? And did it take longer than usual this year? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains why nature follows its own schedule and not ours. From the edge of the Mississippi River to parks and yards, another sign that spring has sprung hangs from above like a colorful canopy. “It’s so much more green and everything’s blooming,” said Anna Doolittle, a student at St. Thomas University as she walked with a...
GARDENING
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

Originally published May 15 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long....
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: After Destructive Storms, Friday Ushers In Calm Stretch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a second-straight night of destructive weather, Minnesota will enjoy several days of peace. Most of the damage from Thursday’s storms was concentrated in western Minnesota, and it was from winds that were up to 70 mph in some locations. There is also an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down in Pillager. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Blomkest in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. Thursday’s extreme weather was due in part to humidity and record heat in the state. The high temperature in Minneapolis was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wcco#Cbs Winds
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officials Emphasize Water Safety During Fishing Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The much-improved weather comes just in time for Minnesota’s fishing opener. About 500,000 anglers are expected to hit their favorite lake this weekend. The opener is also a time to emphasize safety after a year that saw 18 boating deaths statewide, the most since 2005. With 16,000 new boats registered in Minnesota in the past year, the Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure people set themselves up to come home safely. WATCH: Safety tips for fishing opener “Falling into the water this time of year – early season boating – is going to be a lot different if you fall...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization Rate Surpasses High Risk Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has climbed into high risk territory, according to the latest update from health officials. The Minnesota Department of Health puts the rate, which is a rolling seven-day average, at 8.9 admissions per 100,000 residents. The high risk threshold is 8. As of Monday, there were 436 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds. Thirty-five of those patients required intensive care. Meanwhile, the state’s case growth rate also continues to tick upward, last reported at 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The line for high risk is drawn at 10. MORE: With COVID Cases On A Spring Upswing, How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Just Allergies On Tuesday, state health officials reported 4,581 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In total, Minnesota has seen nearly 1.49 million cases and suffered 12,569 deaths. Of the eligible population, 71% have completed a vaccine series, though just about 49% are up to date with their shots, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Companies Mining Gold From Nostalgia For Decades Gone By

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many of our childhood memories are tied to the things we watched or the snacks we enjoyed. Minnesota companies know this, too, and are cashing in using the power of the past. It’s rush hour at Schell’s Brewing in New Ulm. In this case, it’s a bottleneck of bottles filled with a brand-new batch of beer. But lately, Schell’s has been thinking old school. To get a fresh look for its Deer Brand beer, Schell’s went back 70 years to the 1950s. They basically took the Deer Brand logo they used during the Eisenhower administration and re-introduced it in...
NEW ULM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

MN State Auditor Julie Blaha Tests Positive For COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha said on Tuesday afternoon that she tested positive for COVID-19. Blaha said she is at home with manageable symptoms. She will quarantine for at least five days, her office said. “My first thought is thanks to all who worked to get us vaccinated and boosted,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s why this is an inconvenience for me instead of a tragedy.” I tested positive for COVID today. I’m home with manageable symptoms. My first thought is thanks to all who worked to get us vaccinated and boosted. It’s why this is an inconvenience for me instead of a tragedy. Found a couple new tools in the process, I threaded them below. — Julie Blaha (@julieblaha) May 17, 2022 She’ll be missing the DFL convention in Rochester this weekend as a result of her quarantine. Blaha is seeking reelection for the statewide office, and said volunteers will be at the convention in her place. Last weekend, Republicans nominated Ryan Wilson in an uncontested race for state auditor.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fallen Minnesota Officers Honored With NFTs: ‘It’s Like A Digital Tombstone’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Five Minnesota police officers killed in the line of duty last year were honored Sunday at the State Capitol as part of National Peace Officer Memorial Day. Gov. Tim Walz joined police from around the state to pay tribute at the first in-person ceremony since 2019. “Those names must never be forgotten, and that their sacrifice must always be on the minds of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “The gift that they give to Minnesotans of safety and security in our homes and our communities is unimaginable, but it comes at a terrible price.” The ceremony took place beside the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Soaking Up The Sun, Safely: How To Best Protect Your Skin, And Spot Skin Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The UV Index Sunday was in the high range, which means it could take 20 minutes of sun exposure for someone with fair skin to burn. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the most common type of cancer in the United States. “Melanoma is on the rise for sure, particularly in Minnesota, which is one of the top 10 states for melanoma,” said dermatologist Dr. Mohiba Tareen. “So we’re seeing 20-year-olds unfortunately that are having to go to chemotherapy from their sun damage and their sun-tanning days.” Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet, or...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis To Pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5M Police Conduct Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has reached a $1.5 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis following an incident where Minneapolis police officers beat him during 2020’s unrest. Last year, Jaleel Stallings was acquitted of charges that accused him of shooting at police officers during protests over George Floyd’s murder near Lake Street and 15th Avenue South on May 30. During his arrest, published body camera footage shows Minneapolis SWAT officers punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground. According to court documents, officers were driving an unmarked white van, without lights or sirens activated, when they began...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

California Man Charged In Hopkins Apartment Shooting

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 43-year-old California man faces charges in connection to Monday morning’s apartment shooting in Hopkins that left one man injured. Juan Antonio Partida Ramos of Southgate, California, was charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County. According to the complaint, Hopkins police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive, documents say. A witness said she was present when Partida Ramos and the victim had an argument about being “manly,” and he took a gun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Several witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting happen, but saw Partida Ramos with a gun immediately afterwards. They then took his gun and put it in the bedroom to keep it away from him, the complaint says. Police arrested Partida Ramos outside of the apartment. They then executed a search warrant and found the 9mm pistol in the bedroom. The suspect is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Signs Executive Order To Help Transportation Of Fertilizer, Seeds, Amid Spring Flooding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As severe flooding continues to impact Minnesotans, Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed an executive order to authorize aid to farmers and support spring planting. “Parts of Minnesota are experiencing some of the worst flooding we’ve seen in over a decade,” said Walz. “Our state and country’s agricultural industry rely on our Minnesota farmers to successfully plant and harvest on time every year, and we want to help them get back on track in every way we [sic] can.” The executive order allows for temporary relief for those moving fertilizer, pesticides, and seeds, lifting the hours of service regulations, as strict enforcement of the hours would “prevent or hinder the efficient transportation of these essential supplies,” according to the order. So far this year, there have been less than four days suitable for fieldwork, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Minnesota farmers have only been able to complete less than 10% of the planting they had completed by this time last year. The order is in effect for the next 30 days.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

AAPI Small Business Expo Kicks Off In St. Paul Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage month and dozens of area businesses are coming together this weekend for the first AAPI Small business expo. More than 70 Asian-owned and supported businesses will take part in the expo at Metro State University in St. Paul. The event is hosted by the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce and its partners including the Hmong American Partnership. HAP’s CEO, May yer Thao said while many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Asian businesses have faced even greater hardship because of the rise in anti-Asian hate not just around the country, but...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Woman Sues Over Judy Garland ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Dress Slated For Auction

Originally published May 16 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin woman is suing over who the rightful owner is of an iconic dress that Judy Garland wore in the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” The iconic blue-and-white gingham dress is scheduled to be sold at auction next week, but today, a federal judge ordered a hearing to determine if he should block the sale. At issue is who actually owns the dress. The dress was given to a professor back in 1973 and, when he died, the Catholic University of America took ownership of it. However, the niece of that professor is claiming she should be the rightful owner since she is his living heir. The university claims the teacher was barred from taking gifts as personal property as part of his vows to become a priest. The dress is expected to sell for more than $1 million if it is auctioned off.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy