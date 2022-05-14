ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Best Movies to Stream For Free This Month

By Jordan Litchfield
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415rna_0feAzYgf00 It wasn’t too long ago that if you wanted to watch a movie for free, you had to either sit through whatever was playing on basic cable, sneak into a movie theater, or get yourself invited over to the house of a friend who pays for Netflix or one of its competitors.

Not any more: Thousands of films are streaming for free if you know where to look, including some of the best films of all time .

You might think that all streaming services are subscription-based (meaning that you need to pay a monthly fee for access), but you’d be mistaken. Even though subscription streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime may get all the press (as well as all the good original series), there’s actually a whole category of streaming platforms that are ad-supported, meaning that, as with cable, they’re completely free as long as you’re willing to sit through a few commercials.

These platforms, like Tubi, Pluto TV, Vudu, and the former IMDb TV, recently rebranded to, er, Amazon Freevee), are all free to download into your Smart TV or access through your computer, and they’re home to a surprisingly good array of movies, including some great movies we bet you’ve never seen .

To determine the best movies to stream for free this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes and that are streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Peacock, Vudu, and Crackle. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Click here to see the best movies to stream for free this month

From top-tier movies like “Gladiator” and “There Will Be Blood” to lesser-known but equally praiseworthy films like “Lion” and “Dark Waters,” all of these movies are worth watching. And thankfully, they’re all available to stream for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUez4_0feAzYgf00

50. Gladiator (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,399,053 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (34,128,168 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (201 reviews)
> Directed by: Ridley Scott
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfW5w_0feAzYgf00

49. Cast Away (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (551,582 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (744,162 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (158 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1TFi_0feAzYgf00

48. Snatch (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (811,774 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (394,711 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (142 reviews)
> Directed by: Guy Ritchie
> Streaming on: Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qy7Nw_0feAzYgf00

47. Sicario (2015)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (394,471 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (68,050 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (279 reviews)
> Directed by: Denis Villeneuve
> Streaming on: Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1N8h_0feAzYgf00

46. The Evil Dead (1981)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (194,931 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (202,972 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)
> Directed by: Sam Raimi
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oa3Jd_0feAzYgf00

45. Control (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (63,385 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (48,485 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (116 reviews)
> Directed by: Anton Corbijn
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Vudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFNQG_0feAzYgf00

44. The Wailing (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (59,362 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (7,116 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (83 reviews)
> Directed by: Hong-jin Na
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Vudu, Crackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mMG0_0feAzYgf00

43. Searching (2018)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (151,373 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (7,008 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (256 reviews)
> Directed by: Aneesh Chaganty
> Streaming on: Tubi, Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHCd7_0feAzYgf00

42. Dead Man Walking (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (91,822 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (61,910 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)
> Directed by: Tim Robbins
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDowU_0feAzYgf00

41. Lion (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (224,618 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (39,877 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (267 reviews)
> Directed by: Garth Davis
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Vudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXIQb_0feAzYgf00

40. Barton Fink (1991)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (117,023 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (45,410 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (61 reviews)
> Directed by: Joel & Ethan Coen
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOgYt_0feAzYgf00

39. Gone Girl (2014)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (908,882 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (128,693 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (365 reviews)
> Directed by: David Fincher
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1xJo_0feAzYgf00

38. Requiem for a Dream (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (795,904 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (328,609 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (138 reviews)
> Directed by: Darren Aronofsky
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVrgq_0feAzYgf00

37. Midnight Express (1978)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (76,584 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (31,124 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (27 reviews)
> Directed by: Alan Parker
> Streaming on: Crackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Bs0S_0feAzYgf00

36. Gandhi (1982)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (223,630 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (49,867 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (62 reviews)
> Directed by: Richard Attenborough
> Streaming on: Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3hav_0feAzYgf00

35. Dazed and Confused (1993)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (174,013 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (236,467 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (62 reviews)
> Directed by: Richard Linklater
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3fZy_0feAzYgf00

34. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (183,958 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (442,786 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (66 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocO45_0feAzYgf00

33. Sabrina (1954)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (62,060 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (55,338 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (44 reviews)
> Directed by: Billy Wilder
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NokJM_0feAzYgf00

32. Dark Waters (2019)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (73,532 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (2,642 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (229 reviews)
> Directed by: Todd Haynes
> Streaming on: Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066vDa_0feAzYgf00

31. There Will Be Blood (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (544,988 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (255,474 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (243 reviews)
> Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUJ1a_0feAzYgf00

30. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (260,773 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (427,499 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (158 reviews)
> Directed by: Ang Lee
> Streaming on: Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtZel_0feAzYgf00

29. The Artist (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (235,905 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (58,691 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (320 reviews)
> Directed by: Michel Hazanavicius
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0iMu_0feAzYgf00

28. A Little Princess (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (33,377 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (240,459 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (35 reviews)
> Directed by: Alfonso Cuarón
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9i6T_0feAzYgf00

27. The Remains of the Day (1993)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (69,929 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (24,404 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (43 reviews)
> Directed by: James Ivory
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdJBy_0feAzYgf00

26. Night of the Living Dead (1968)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (121,700 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (130,710 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (74 reviews)
> Directed by: George A. Romero
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Peacock, Vudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QpR0_0feAzYgf00

25. Dial M for Murder (1954)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (166,706 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (38,208 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (47 reviews)
> Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YndTT_0feAzYgf00

24. The Man from Earth (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (180,871 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (19,142 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (05 reviews)
> Directed by: Richard Schenkman
> Streaming on: Tubi, Amazon Freevee, Vudu, Crackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSt69_0feAzYgf00

23. Star Trek (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (589,910 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (747,981 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (354 reviews)
> Directed by: J.J. Abrams
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKmf4_0feAzYgf00

22. Logan (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (688,052 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (93,272 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (423 reviews)
> Directed by: James Mangold
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWN3v_0feAzYgf00

21. Charade (1963)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (72,875 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (42,943 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Donen
> Streaming on: Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, Vudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoc8B_0feAzYgf00

20. American History X (1998)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,067,616 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (479,979 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (87 reviews)
> Directed by: Tony Kaye
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpuA0_0feAzYgf00

19. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (82,141 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (4,708 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (220 reviews)
> Directed by: Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz
> Streaming on: Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJ6WO_0feAzYgf00

18. High Noon (1952)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (100,798 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (25,494 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (58 reviews)
> Directed by: Fred Zinnemann
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QFta_0feAzYgf00

17. The Iron Giant (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (180,630 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (204,968 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (142 reviews)
> Directed by: Brad Bird
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjqTe_0feAzYgf00

16. The General (1926)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (86,816 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (11,542 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (59 reviews)
> Directed by: Clyde Bruckman & Buster Keaton
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsYsl_0feAzYgf00

15. Notorious (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (97,303 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (35,835 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (48 reviews)
> Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBACc_0feAzYgf00

14. Knives Out (2019)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (528,467 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (33,859 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (466 reviews)
> Directed by: Rian Johnson
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tS9Ov_0feAzYgf00

13. His Girl Friday (1940)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (56,106 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (24,333 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Howard Hawks
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Vudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rFzJ_0feAzYgf00

12. Short Term 12 (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (85,013 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (21,553 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (174 reviews)
> Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Peacock, Vudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd9uL_0feAzYgf00

11. Roman Holiday (1953)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (133,359 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (63,537 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (60 reviews)
> Directed by: William Wyler
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NlB_0feAzYgf00

10. The Killing (1956)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (85,754 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (22,285 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (42 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu27f_0feAzYgf00

9. The Usual Suspects (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,028,997 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (435,145 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (77 reviews)
> Directed by: Bryan Singer
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsfLd_0feAzYgf00

8. Die Hard (1988)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (820,820 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (574,298 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (79 reviews)
> Directed by: John McTiernan
> Streaming on: Tubi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5O5t_0feAzYgf00

7. The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (60,985 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (10,855 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (91 reviews)
> Directed by: William Wyler
> Streaming on: Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yv2CT_0feAzYgf00

6. The Princess Bride (1987)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (408,278 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (527,843 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (78 reviews)
> Directed by: Rob Reiner
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sAZy_0feAzYgf00

5. Paths of Glory (1957)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (187,198 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (35,412 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (62 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRu1f_0feAzYgf00

4. The Gold Rush (1925)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (106,473 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (20,591 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Chaplin
> Streaming on: Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8sqG_0feAzYgf00

3. The Kid (1921)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (120,168 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (15,470 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (48 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Chaplin
> Streaming on: Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aK6U_0feAzYgf00

2. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (116,454 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (9,011 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (33 reviews)
> Directed by: Billy Wilder
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpqnO_0feAzYgf00

1. 12 Angry Men (1957)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10 (702,293 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 97% (105,515 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (55 reviews)
> Directed by: Sidney Lumet
> Streaming on: Tubi, Pluto TV

