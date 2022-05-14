ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Vegas betting odds say Falcons schedule is extremely unfavorable

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons’ 2022 schedule was released Thursday night. The NFL season kicks off Thursday, September 8th, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams host the Bills at SoFi Stadium. And Atlanta will kick off this season hosting their most hated rivals — the New Orleans Saints — on 9/11, which I’m...

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Is Enjoying Vacation

With summer approaching, the 2022 NFL regular season will be here before we know it. Until then, players and their significant others are making sure to enjoy as much time off as possible. Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, appears to be enjoying her vacation in Spain. "sangria and siestas," she...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding. The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip. However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along. Cleveland.com's...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Arizona State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

When will the Atlanta Falcons see Matt Ryan next?

For 14 years he was the face of the franchise, for 14 years he was the leader of the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Ryan is certainly one of, if not, the greatest Falcons player of all time. He set basically every passing record for the Atlanta Falcons. Nearly two months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Chargers#Ken Murray#Bills#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Los Angeles Chargers Week#Tnf#Pittsburgh Week#Tampa Bay#La#Cincy
The Spun

An MLB Team Just Won A Game Without Getting A Hit

A Major League Baseball team just won a game without registering a single hit. The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh recorded zero hits, but scored a run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Reds, meanwhile, recorded four hits...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pair of former Falcons find new homes

Andrews was brought in last offseason but never got healthy enough to take the left guard job from Jalen Mayfield. For a moment, I assumed Andrews would be the presumptive starter, but he was placed on the IR after breaking his hand a short time after the 53-man roster was made official. The Falcons moved forward with Mayfield, deciding to take their lumps with the rookie. Andrews is a versatile interior lineman who should prove to be a decent depth piece in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Fans Are Furious With The Refs During Game 7 Sunday

Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks has featured a lot of foul calls - a lot of foul calls. It's getting a bit ridiculous on Sunday afternoon. There's been a lot of whistles - and a lot of flopping (see: Marcus Smart) - during Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Braves had major issues with haunted Milwaukee team hotel

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is allegedly haunted. It’s also a frequent team hotel for teams the Milwaukee Brewers are hosting, which can make for some stories. The Atlanta Braves can attest to that. While it doesn’t sound like any players experienced any explicit issues with the supernatural, they certainly had a miserable trip. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Braves players dealt with a power outage, low water pressure, and no hot water at the Pfister on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albany Herald

Terrell Academy breaks through for state baseball championship

SAVANNAH — After falling just short of state championships in both football and basketball, this talented group of athletes at Terrell Academy finally earned its state championship. You might call it Magic at Midnight when the Terrell Academy Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning...
SAVANNAH, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy