Eric LeGrand opens coffee shop in hometown

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand is opening a new coffee shop in his hometown.

The LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge, New Jersey , opened Saturday.

LeGrand was paralyzed after suffering a spinal injury during a Rutgers football game in 2010. He continued his education and graduated in 2014.

LeGrand has since become a successful motivational speaker and, now, a business owner.

Gov. Phil Murphy stopped by for opening day.

The coffee house was designed to accommodate people in wheelchairs, just like LeGrand.

