Eric LeGrand opens coffee shop in hometown

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Eric LeGrand's coffee house opens in Woodbridge, N.J. 00:20

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand is opening a new coffee shop in his hometown.

The LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge, New Jersey , opened Saturday.

LeGrand was paralyzed after suffering a spinal injury during a Rutgers football game in 2010. He continued his education and graduated in 2014.

LeGrand has since become a successful motivational speaker and, now, a business owner.

Gov. Phil Murphy stopped by for opening day.

The coffee house was designed to accommodate people in wheelchairs, just like LeGrand.

Click here to see the coffee house's online store.

