Rebel Wilson Filmed 'Senior Year' Even After Injury Left Her Unable To Walk

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The Australian star told Newsweek that although she "mostly" did the dancing in her new film herself, she also relied on stunt doubles who stepped in for certain moves she just couldn't...

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
Justin Hartley
Angourie Rice
Rebel Wilson
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
#Movies#Back Injury#High School
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'The Conners' Season 5 Fate Revealed After Cast Signs New Deals

The Conners survived ABC's cancellation spree and will come back for a fifth season. Following The Goldbergs, it remains the network's second-highest Wednesday comedy and has maintained consistently high ratings. Although Roseanne Barr has been embroiled in drama over her role as the titular character in the canceled Roseanne revival, the comedy has succeeded with popular stars such as Sara Gilbert and John Goodman.
TV SERIES
The Boot

Shania Twain Shares Heartfelt Message for Judds After Naomi Judd’s Death

The world of country music was devastated to hear of Naomi Judd's death on Saturday, April 30, just one day before the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Many artists have been sharing their condolences and memories of the Judd matriarch, including Shania Twain, who says she understands what Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, are going through.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Were Shocked by the Apparent Height Difference Between Brianna Baker and Julian Works

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 17 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Romance has run rampant in Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and we are totally here for it. Tommy, who struggled to dip her toe back in the dating game after the death of her husband, found love with her brother-in-law, Julius Vega (played by Nathan Owens). In addition, an unlikely couple took their relationship to the next level in the May 9 episode of Lone Star.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: First Reactions to Season Four Premiere Call It "Scarier Than Ever" and "More Mature"

Netflix held the world premiere for Stranger Things 4 Saturday night, screening the first episode of the streamer's anchor series for members of the cast and crew. Various members of the media also happened to be in attendance, with the streamer allowing them to tweet out first reactions to the episode immediately after the premiere wrapped. As you might expect, the earliest reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and nearly perfect.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
944K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

