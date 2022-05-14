ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump Alienates Pennsylvania GOP by Backing Mastriano for Governor

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several state Republican leaders had already coalesced around a different candidate, as happened with Senate candidate Mehmet...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 51

B S
3d ago

I guess Newsweek knows every Pennsylvanian! What a joke. Most of us are free thinking individuals that doesn't RELY on headlines!

Reply
18
let's make God happy
3d ago

thank you I know anyone who tries to win on Donald Trump's coat tails it will lose for sure if not on May 17th most certainly in November

Reply(6)
12
GASOLINE JUNKIE
3d ago

At least he's consistent ...he divides everyone, and everything touches turns to shi*

Reply(1)
9
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
Cleveland.com

Rep. Jordan subpoena takedown: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former NCAA wrestling champion, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, was finally subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Select Committee. They wish to question him about his many conversations with Coup-Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump on Jan. 6, as well as many tag team meets he took part in plotting to takedown the election of President Joe Biden.
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
