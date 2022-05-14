Trump Alienates Pennsylvania GOP by Backing Mastriano for Governor
Several state Republican leaders had already coalesced around a different candidate, as happened with Senate candidate Mehmet...www.newsweek.com
I guess Newsweek knows every Pennsylvanian! What a joke. Most of us are free thinking individuals that doesn't RELY on headlines!
thank you I know anyone who tries to win on Donald Trump's coat tails it will lose for sure if not on May 17th most certainly in November
At least he's consistent ...he divides everyone, and everything touches turns to shi*
