ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How to Watch Trump Rally in Austin, Texas: Time, Live Stream for GOP Event

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The roster of speakers for Saturday's rally includes political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 62

David Hernandez
3d ago

I rather watch a 6th grade debate. It would be more entertaining and the kids would be more articulate than Ronald McDONALD.

Reply(6)
31
Rio Frio
3d ago

How come people who mock participation trophies for children, keep attending rallies for the guy that came in second in a two person race?

Reply(5)
19
Diana Ellis
3d ago

I will make sure to Mark the time and date just so that way I can unplug every TV and every streaming source in my household my family doesn't need his hate

Reply
8
Related
KWTX

New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural county was not the place Congress had in mind when it sent Texas more than $4 billion in disaster preparedness money six months following the storm, said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

First-Ever All-Black, All-Female News Anchor Team Unveiled By Texas TV Station | WATCH

*KCEN on Monday, May 2, introduced a new lineup for “Texas Today“ that consisted of three Black women. With this, the news station which is affiliated with NBC has made history as the first news outlet to have an all-Black and all-female team of news anchors, according to a My San Antonio report. The station serves Waco, Temple, Killeen, and the vicinity.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
State
North Carolina State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Memphis, TX
Local
Texas Elections
saturdaydownsouth.com

FOX announces it will air Alabama-Texas game; fans upset

One of the biggest nonconference matchups of the entire 2022 season will take place in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Alabama Crimson Tide head to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. It’ll be a matchup between the legendary Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator, second-year...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How to keep cool in the Texas heat

AUSTIN, Texas — With the hottest week of the year coming up, many are already looking for ways to cool off. Charlie Mahoney is from Minnesota. He moved to Central Texas about two years ago, and adjusting to the heat hasn't been easy. "It's quite a contrast," said Mahoney,...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Chris Widener
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
KVUE

Texas DPS to hold 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will hold the 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service, honoring the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. This year, DPS will honor the legacy of Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Mooney and Special Agent...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatism#Republican Senate#The American Freedom Tour#World Wire#The Conservative Nut#State#Fox 7 Austin#Gop
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox7austin.com

Isolated storms and strong winds possible

This afternoon isolated storms are possible northwest of the Austin area. While no severe weather is expected, strong winds are likely. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
944K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy