Pro-Kremlin Commander Calls Russia Military Chief 'Negligent' for War Fails
Igor Girkin's comment is one of the strongest public attacks on Russia's military leadership from a pro-Kremlin figure to...www.newsweek.com
Igor Girkin's comment is one of the strongest public attacks on Russia's military leadership from a pro-Kremlin figure to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2