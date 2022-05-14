ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Kremlin Commander Calls Russia Military Chief 'Negligent' for War Fails

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Igor Girkin's comment is one of the strongest public attacks on Russia's military leadership from a pro-Kremlin figure to...

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

