Vets Weigh In on Stretching as Dogs' Cancer Symptom: 'Easy to Mistake'

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Newsweek spoke to vets on a viral video where one owner warns that her dog stretching out was the first sign of...

Independentantiblue
3d ago

my dog has done this since a puppy at 5 weeks old, and often plays in that position, with tug toys etc, it is an everyday occurrence and seems quite normal to me

Jenna509
3d ago

Dogs stretch mostly to greet you. Cancer isn’t as prevalent in dogs as you think, unless the animal has been inbred or other underlying conditions or has a family history. If you think something is wrong with your pet, always get them checked out.

hbrinda
3d ago

oh come on now, my dogs does this everytime she gets up and when she's ready to go outside

