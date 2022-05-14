ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Man Charged With DWAI Crashes Into Police Cruiser In Hicksville

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Hicksville Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is in custody after police say he crashed into two vehicles, including a patrol cruiser, while he was impaired by drugs during a pursuit on Long Island, police said.

Officers responded to the Hicksville Middle School, located on Jerusalem Avenue, at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, March 13 for a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot that had left prior to police arrival., according to Nassau County Police.

Officers searched the area and observed a 2018 Mercedes C43 with extensive front-end damage traveling on 6th Street, police said.

After attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as upstate New York resident Mark Scott, age 54, of the town of Delhi in Delaware County, refused to stop., according to police.

Scott continued to travel near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and 8th Street, where he struck an unoccupied vehicle parked on the road before placing his car in reverse and striking the front end of a marked police vehicle, said the NCPD.

Officers attempted to remove Scott from the vehicle and arrest him, but he physically resisted, police said.

In an attempt to subdue the Scott, police were forced to utilize an Electronic Control Device (ECD), which successfully allowed officers to place him into custody, said police.

One officer sustained injuries during the arrest and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Scott was also transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Scott was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Second-degree attempted assault,
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment,
  • Fourth-degree Criminal Mischief,
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,
  • Resisting arrest,
  • Obstructing governmental administration,
  • DWAI Drugs,
  • Numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

