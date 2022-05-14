ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Deputies: Man shot, killed outside his Macon house

By JEFF COX WGXA NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot Saturday morning. In a media release, the...

Man shot, killed near intersection of Ibex, Chappell Streets in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot Monday night. It happened near the intersection of Ibex Street and Chappell Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to a report of a person shot and found the male victim, 28-year-old...
MACON, GA
APD: Man wanted after shooting to stop car from being repossessed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man in connection to a Monday night shooting after trying to stop a vehicle from getting repoed. Police said Brandon Harrelson arrived at the scene of the repo where he fired a shot into the victim’s direction.
ALBANY, GA
Arrest made in Perry block party shooting

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County deputies have made an arrest following a shooting at a block party in Perry. 32 year old Tarovis Nathanie Releford was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property and is currently being held in Houston County. The arrest came as...
PERRY, GA
One dead, three injured following drowning incident at Amerson

UPDATE (9:58 PM) In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, we have been informed that the 17-year-old has died from her injuries. Three of the victims, including two survivors, a 28-year-old male and 23-year-old female, and the 17-year-old are all related. Their identities have not yet been...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
GBI: Sandersville man in custody for murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a midstate man is in jail for murder. According to the GBI, 29-year-old Ronnie "RJ" May, of Sandersville, was taken into custody for the murder of 29-year-old Lennal Dasher, of Baxley. Dasher was fatally shot in the early morning...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
Sandersville man arrested for murder of Appling County woman

BAXLEY, Georgia (41NBC) — A Sandersville man has been arrested and charged for the murder of an Appling County woman. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in the early hours of May 6th, near James Drive in Baxley, 29 year-old Ronnie “RJ” May killed 29 year-old Lennal Dasher.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Fort Valley man was shot and killed Friday. According to a press release it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Edward Street in Fort Valley. The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent...
FORT VALLEY, GA
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after rescue at Amerson River Park in Macon

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:05 p.m.:. A teen is dead after four people were rescued from the water at Amerson River Park Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 6:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at the river park. People near the river heard calls for help and jumped in to help them. When they made it to the scene, rescue crews recovered a family of three -- a man, 28, and two women, 23 and 17. The 17-year-old was unconscious when she was pulled from the water, and CPR was performed on her while she was being taken to the hospital.
MACON, GA
Public Safety
Update: 2 people dead in shooting in Loganville Monday morning

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 16,2022) Loganville Police Department is confirming that two people died Monday morning at a shooting in Loganville. “At 10:02 this morning, the Loganville Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on Lakeside Court. Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased from gunshot wounds,” LPD Chief Dick Lowry said in a released statement. “This is an active investigation and we will be unable to release further details at this time. There is no danger to the public.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
Man shot near Southwest High School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault that took place in the parking lot, near the Southwest High School’s track & field area The incident occurred Friday evening and was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 7:49p.m. 21-year-old...
MACON, GA
Woman shoots off-duty security guard in Buckhead Target parking lot

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman shot an off-duty security guard multiple times early Monday morning. Officers initially responded to a shots fired call at Wieuca Road and Roxboro Road in Buckhead just after midnight. That's where police say they found two vehicles with substantial damage. According...
ATLANTA, GA
Richmond County runaway teenager found after 4 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a teenager who was last seen May 13 has now been found. Deputies were looking for runaway 15-year-old Summer Walker who was last seen leaving 1701 15th St., T.W. Josey High School, on foot. On Tuesday morning near 9 a.m., it was reported that...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Police: Man shot, killed in Fort Valley Saturday night

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Fort Valley. In a media release, investigators with the Fort Valley Police Department say they were called to the 1100 block of Edward Street around 9:13 p.m. Saturday about a possible shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a black man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
FORT VALLEY, GA
MISSING: Richmond County Deputies searching for runaway juvenile

RICHMOND COUNTY, (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Summer Walker, who they say ran away from her school. The Sheriff's Office says, Walker was last seen Friday, May 13 leaving T.W. Josey High School on foot. Walker left school staff in an unknown direction after being caught skipping class.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
GBI investigating body found in Tift Co.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man was found dead on Friday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Tift County deputies responded to a report of a deceased man in a yard on the 2700 block of South Ridge Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was...
TIFTON, GA

