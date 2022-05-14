Deputies: Man shot, killed outside his Macon house

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:05 p.m.:. A teen is dead after four people were rescued from the water at Amerson River Park Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 6:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at the river park. People near the river heard calls for help and jumped in to help them. When they made it to the scene, rescue crews recovered a family of three -- a man, 28, and two women, 23 and 17. The 17-year-old was unconscious when she was pulled from the water, and CPR was performed on her while she was being taken to the hospital.

MACON, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO