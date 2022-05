Los Alamos County Library System is hosting a virtual presentation May 26 on the hunt for the Fenn Treasure. Image Courtesy LAC. The staff of Los Alamos County Library System is pleased to present a fascinating program about the hunt for the Fenn treasure. Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt will be presented by author Daniel Barbarisi and will be live-streamed via Zoom on Thursday, May 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. This is a rare opportunity to gain unique insight into the many thrilling, often controversial, and sometimes tragic circumstances that came to be embroiled with the decade-long hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO