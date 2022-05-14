After saying nobody would buy one, every Mets player now has Travis Jankowski jersey

Travis Jankowski told reporters that he embraced his utility role on the Mets, and that he was OK being an under-the-radar performer that stays ready whenever his number is called.

“Nobody’s gonna be buying my jersey,” Jankowski said last week. “But I still think there's a big part of what I bring to the table that is very important and very needed to winning teams and championship teams, and that's what we have in this clubhouse.”

Well, now everyone on the Mets has a Jankowski jersey.

SNY’s Steve Gelbs tweeted a photo of a Jankowski shirsey draped over a chair in the New York clubhouse, revealing that every player had been given one before Friday’s game against the Mariners. They were given out during the team’s pregame meeting, which resulted in a round of applause for Jankowski, whose name is now on the back of every chair in the Mets clubhouse.

