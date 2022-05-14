Vermont H.S. scores for Saturday, May 14: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .

►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com . Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Click here to stay in the game with local sports stories on the Burlington Free Press app.

SATURDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Division III NCAA Tournament

At Bello Field (second round)

Tufts 33, Norwich 10

N: Callum Jones 5G. Payden Masaracchia 3G. Parker Campbell 1G. Andrew Garrison 1G. Andrew Vernon 20 saves.

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Softball

St. Johnsbury 5, Burlington 4

Note: St. Johnsbury trailed 4-1 in the final inning before walking off with the win.

Champlain Valley 19, Mount Mansfield 7

CV: Kate Boget (3-for-4, 3 RBIs). Sophia Stevens (2-for-5, 2 RBIs). Olivia St. Peter (2-for-4, 2B, RBI). Elyse Ayer (2-for-4, RBI). Kaitlyn Jovell (2-for-4, RBI). Baylee Yandow (1-for-5, 2 RBIs). Grace Ferguson (2-for-3, RBI).

MM: Mallory Jacobs (2-for-3). Lilly Gouse (1-for-4, 2 RBIs). Cara Gagliardi (1-for-2, 3 runs, 2 BB).

South Burlington 4, Colchester 2

S: Emily Borrazzo (7IP, 3H, 14K, 2BB). Devon Cherry (2-for-4, 2 RBIs). Jordan Larose (2-for-4).

C: Chloe Palmer (7IP, 6H, 8K, 4BB). Maddy Booska (RBI).

Note: South Burlington scored two runs in the first inning and two in the seventh.

BFA-St. Albans 12, Essex 0 (5)

B: Sierra Yates (WP, CG, 4H, 10K, 2BB; 2-for-3 at the plate, 2 RBIs). Haley Corey (2 RBIs). Makenna Hughes (2 RBIs).

E: Emo Aboukhalil (2-for-2). Maisie Baker (LP, 3.2IP).

Missisquoi 17, North Country 3 (5)

M: Alex Brouillette (WP; 3 hits at the plate, 2 2B, 4 RBIs). Molly Gagne (3 hits, 2B, 2 RBIs). Madison Guyete (2-run 3B). Abigail Raleigh (2B, RBI).

NC: Allie Pillsbury (2 2B, 2 RBIs).

Note: Missisquoi scored 8 runs in the first and 8 more in the fourth.

Mount Abraham 8, Enosburg 5

A: Cami Willsey (WP, 7IP, 8H, 5R, 11K, 2BB). Maddie Hayden (3B). Bella Powell (2B).

E: Kenna Lovelette (LP, 6IP, 4H, 5R, 9K, 5BB; 2-for-4 at the plate, RBI). Lilly Rabtoy (2-for-4).

Note: Mount Abraham scored seven runs in the seventh on 3 walks, 2 errors and 2 hits.

BFA-Fairfax 15, Peoples 3

BFA: Sarah Coloney (6IP, 7H, 3R, 5K, 2BB). Halle Rocheleau (4-for-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs). Anna Villeneuve (2B, 2 RBIs, 3R).

P: Mychaela Watson (LP). Haley Michaud (2H, 2B).

Spaulding 10, U-32 6

S: Rebecca McKelvey (HR). Mariah Hoar (3-for-4). Deanna Wild (2-for-3). Taylor Keel (2-for-4). Cydney Ferrer (WP, CG, 10H, 8K, 1BB).

U: Allie Guthrie (2-for-4, 2B). Elyse Kelley (2-for-4, 2B). Caitlin McGinley (2-for-4). Kiki Hayward (2B).

Oxbow 19, Thetford 3

Lyndon 22, Harwood 1

Blue Mountain at Richford

Middlebury at Milton

Vergennes at Rice

Lamoille at Randolph

Baseball

Burlington 12, St. Johnsbury 7

B: Davis Hobbs (WP, 6IP, 6K, 0BB). Will Gumbrell (2 hits, 2 RBIs). Cooper Smith (3 hits, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs).

Champlain Valley 6, Mount Mansfield 1

C: Ryan Canty (6IP, 4H, 0R, 8K). Oliver Pudvar (3-for-4). Braedon Jones (2-for-3, RBI).

M: Owen Pinaud (3IP, 5H, 5R, 2K, 2BB).

Note: CVU led 5-0 after the third inning.

South Burlington 4, Colchester 3

S: Sully Beers (ND, 6IP, 4H, 6K). Shane Burke (WP, 2IP, 2R). Ethan Borick (2B, 3B).

C: Jake Perrotte (ND, 5IP, 5H, 2R, 4K). Ben Knapp (LP, 2IP, 6H, 2R, 2K). Matai Callahan (3B).

Note: South Burlington led 3-0 in the seventh on hits by Evan Lamothe and Kiefer McGrath. The Lakers tied it in the 7th on a triple by Callahan and single by Malaki Callahan. Andre Bouffard scored the game-winner in the top of the 8th on an RBI by Luke Fitzgerald.

Essex 9, BFA-St. Albans 5

E: Eli Bostwick (4IP, 1R, 9K). Storm Dusablon (WP, 1IP, 1R, 1K; 2-for-4 at the plate, RBI). Tobey Appenzeller (2IP, 1K). Ben Deibler (2 RBIs).

BFA: Joe Nacheczewski (LP, 4IP, 4R, 5K).

Note: Essex stormed back down 4-2 in the fourth inning.

Rice 7, Burr and Burton 2

R: Tanner Wolpert (5IP, 3H, 1R, 9K). Evan Havrluk (3-for-3, 3B). Kyle Tanis (3-for-4, 4 RBIs).

B: Max Brownlee (LP, 1IP, 7H, 5R).

Missisquoi 5, Vergennes 3

M: Parker Hakey (3IP, 3H, 0R, 3K, 0BB). Justin Farnham (2-for-3, RBI). Ray Fournier (2-for-3).

Spaulding 20, Montpelier 2

S: Cole McAllister (4IP, 2R, 8K, 1BB). Danny Kiniry (3-for-3, 2B, 3 RBIs). Kieran McNamara (2-for-4, HR, 5 RBIs). Averill Parker (4-for-4, RBI).

M: Andrew Tringe (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs).

Hazen 3, U-32 2

H: Lyle Rooney (WP, 7IP, 7H, 2R, 4K). Tyler Rivard (2-for-3). Aasha Gould 1-for-3, RBI).

Note: Gould's single in the bottom of the seventh scored the winning run for Hazen.

Peoples 9, BFA-Fairfax 1

P: Ben Alekson (WP, 7IP, 3H, 1R, 16k, 1BB; 3-for-4 at the plate, HR, 3 RBIs). Augie Leven (2-for-4). Brandon Allen (2-for-4, 2B).

Thetford 17, Oxbow 7

T: Mack Briglin (WP, 2IP, 6H, 4R, 2K, 1BB; 3-for-4 at the plate, 2B, 2 RBIs). Nolan Pepe (3-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs). Justin Robinson (2-for-2, 2 RBIs).

Mount Abraham 7, Enosburg 2

A: Adam Mansfield (WP, 7IP, 3H, 2R, 11K, 3BB).

E: Shea Howrigian (LP, 4IP, 7H, 5R, 6K, 5BB).

Lamoille 21, Randolph 6

Lyndon 13, Harwood 0

Middlebury at Milton

Blue Mountain at Richford

Lake Region at North Country

Girls lacrosse

Champlain Valley 17, BFA-St. Albans 6

CV: Chloe Snipes 9G. Sophie Madden 2G, 1A. Stella Dooley 1G, 1A. Amelie Scharf 1G, 1A. Tess Everett 1G. Kate Boehmcke 1G. Lily O'Brien 1G. Ava Bartlett 3A. Dicey Manning 2A. Clare Stackpole-McGrath 6 saves, Ava Medici 4 saves.

B: Sophie Zemianek 2G, 1A. Kayleigh Brannon Caroline Bliss 2G. Ayla Shea 10 saves, Maeve Pickner 2 saves.

Note: Madden, Bunting and O'Brien notched their first varsity goals as CVU handed host BFA its first loss of the season.

Mount Mansfield 12, Essex 7

M: Karlin Foley 2 goals. Leila Monks 2G. Zohy Renner 1G. Alyssa Benson 2G. Audrey Coffin 4G, 1A. Piper Whelan 1G. Eliza Waite 1A. Anna West 1A.

E: Olivia Bergeron 1G. Abby Lacross 1G. Emily Stempek 1G. Carlota Jensen 2G. Reese Holcomb 1G. Addison Stratton 1G. Becca Hirschman 1A. Sierra Harris 9 saves.

Burlington 17, Milton 9

B: Cameron Muzzy 6G, 5A. Mershon Sky 3G. Alev Vergun 7G. Maddie Tullcolp 1G, 1A. Emma Hellyer 10 saves.

South Burlington 16, Middlebury 4

S: Sam Crane 5G, 1A. Ava Goyette 1G, 5A. Sabrina Brunet 1G. Mercedes Rozzi 4G, 2A. Miranda Hayes 1G, 1A. Mia Kaczmarek 3G, 2A.

Boys lacrosse

Rice 12, Colchester 9

R: Andrew Libby 3G, 1A. Andrew Greene 1G, 2A. Garrett Micciche 1G, 2A. David Gosselin 1G, 2A. Graham Harris 1G, 1A. Ty Samson 1G. Louis Ruel 1G. Logan lambrecht 14 saves.

C: Ryan Dousevicz 2G, 2A. Austin Daigneault 3G, 1A. Liam Evarts 2G, 2A. Issac Karlin 1G. Cooper Blondin 1A. Ian Maher 1A. Keiran Phillips 18 saves.

Montpelier 9, Milton 8

MONT: Dylan Hood 3G. Tae Rossmassler 2G. Greer Peloquin 1G. Henry Beling 1G. Nolan Lyford 1G. Brendan Tedeschi 1G. Cal Davis 6 saves.

Note: Rossmassler scored the winning goal.

Stowe 13, Mount Abraham/Vergennes 4

S: Leanter Pinkham 3G. Luke Farley 3G. Eames Eiden 2G. Wyatt Sigler 2G. Emerson Smith 1G. Liam Newhouse 1G. Ben Hostetter 1G.

AV: Henry Anderson 2G. Noah Ladeau 1G. Sawyer Shepard 1G.

Harwood 12, St. Johnsbury 1

H: Jordan Grimaldi 4G. Jake Green 3G. Evan Andrews 4A.

Addison Dietz 15 saves.

Burlington at Middlebury, 3:30 p.m.

BFA-Fairfax at Otter Valley

Girls tennis

Burlington 5, Champlain Valley 2

Singles: Georgia Wool, B def. Lindsay Beer, C 6-1, 6-1; Gussie Guyette, B def. Tabitha Bastress, C 6-3, 6-2; Lulu Barr-Brandt, B def. Erin Fina, C 6-1, 7-6; Cassie Bastress, C def. Libby Westbrook, B 6-1, 6-3; Sage Peterson, C def. Mattie Howes, B 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Doubles: Ella Lipton/Dahlia Rubin, B def. Ariel Toohey/Addie Maurer, C 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Lea Wells/Maren Lindstrom, B def. Phoebe Henderson/Millie Boardman, C 6-4, 6-4.

South Burlington 6, Essex 1

Singles: Izzy Partilo, S def. Scarlett Wagner, E 6-2, 6-1; Sage Bennett, S def. Fiona Legg, E 6-3, 6-1; Anna Bennett, S def. Sarah Lahmadi, E 6-0, 6-0; Emma Xia, S def. Elizabeth Garrity, E 6-1, 6-2; Taylor LaRose, E def. Madelyn Nonni, S 8-0.

Doubles: Winnie Adamson/Lilla Erdos, S def. Anna Ganguly/Carmela Symula, E 6-2, 6-0; Melissa Rosowsky/Ivy Howard, S def. Abby Smith/Sofia Smith 6-0, 6-4.

Mount Mansfield 4, Colchester 3

Singles: Ada Krull, M def. Kelsey Thomas, C 3-0, ret.; Kendall Spencer, C def. Avela Kniffin-Krull, M 6-3, 6-0; Irian Adii, M def. Hanna Wilkins, C 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Emma Macdonald, C def. Zoe Rosen, M 6-1, 6-0; Pheobe Richardson, C def. Hannah Augran, M 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Estelle First/Ava Poehlman, M def. Maeve MacCullagh/Mohini Vallabhaneni, M 6-3, 5-7, 10-8; Aurora Leonetti/Zoey Klein, M def. Maddy Dutton/Abigail Richardson.

Boys tennis

Colchester 6, Mount Mansfield 1

Singles: Caden Mercer, C def. Nicholas Vinson, MMU 6-2, 6-2; Banish Edelmann, C def. Issac Medina, MMU 6-1, 6-2; Parker Vinson, MMU def. Johnny Labrie C. 6-2, 6-0; Riley Fitzgerald, C def. Joss Clegg, MMU 6-2, 6-2 10-7; Tony Klemm, C def. Noah Bushey, MMU 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Brady Towle/Keegan Thomad, C def. Milo Vinson/Owen Lahiff, MMU 7-5, 6-2; Miles O ‘Brien/Parker Eidseim, C def. Ian Ritter/Liam Repp, MMU 7-5, 6-2.

Burlington 6, Champlain Valley 1

South Burlington at Essex

St. Johnsbury at Rice

Track and field

Burlington Invitational

Story: Evan Thornton-Sherman leads big-time performances

Full results: Athletic.net

Team results: 1. Essex, 207; 2. St. Johnsbury, 167; 3. Champlain Valley, 154; 4. Mount Mansfield, 130; 5. Burlington, 75.33.

Click here to get the latest local baseball, softball, lacrosse, track, ultimate and more stories right on your phone with the Burlington Free Press app.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Saturday, May 14: See how your favorite team fared